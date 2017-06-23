Rangers’ Perez breaks right thumb, could miss next start

Just as the Texas Rangers are about to get one left-hander back in their starting rotation, another could miss a start or two.
Cole Hamels was expected to start Monday in the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland if he didn’t have any issues with his strained left oblique muscle during his Friday bullpen session.
But Martin Perez is doubtful for his start against the Indians after a freak accident that resulted in a broken bone in the tip of his right/non-throwing thumb.
Perez is determined that he will pitch after he slammed his thumb in his hotel-room door on his way to dinner Thursday night and was forced to visit an area hospital.
“If I can perform my job and protect it, I’m going to start,” Perez said. “I’m going to open a hole in my glove. I don’t know how. Accidents, man, they happen.”
Perez was the winning pitcher Thursday as the Rangers beat Toronto 11-4. If Hamels returns, Perez’s turn would come Wednesday. The Rangers can pitch Yu Darvish on normal rest if Perez is forced to miss a start.
It’s also possible that right-hander Andrew Cashner (left oblique) comes off the disabled list next week and buys Perez another day. Cashner threw Friday for a third straight day and said that he could throw a bullpen session this weekend.
Pitching coach Doug Brocail said that it’s possible Cashner could join the rotation without a rehab start if he shows well in his bullpen session.
“For me the biggest thing is throwing a bullpen first,” Cashner said. “It’s not too serious at all. At the same time, you still have to listen to your body. I’ve still been feeling it the last couple days. Today was probably the best it’s felt.”
