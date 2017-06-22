Carlos Gomez, Robinson Chirinos lead offense in homestand finale

Carlos Gomez hit two home runs and tied a career-high with five RBIs as the Rangers closed out their homestand with a 11-4 win over the Blue Jays Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Park. Texas begins a 10-game road trip Friday against the Yankees.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez held the Blue Jays scoreless through four innings before allowing four runs (three earned) in the fifth. He left after six innings leading 7-4, allowing nine runs and two walks while striking out three. Jose Leclerc and Alex Claudio combined for three scoreless innings of relief to close it out. Perez earned the win to improve to 4-6.
How Rangers hitters fared: Gomez and Robinson Chirinos were both 3 for 4. Gomez had a single and two homers. Robinson had a homer and two doubles to pace the offense. The Rangers scored runs in each of the first four innings to take a 7-0 lead. After the Jays pulled to within 7-4, Gomez’s two-run homer in the seventh pushed the lead back to 9-4. Chirinos’ second double in the eighth set up another run. He scored after getting got in a run down but was obstructed by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki covering third base, and was awarded home to make it 10-4. Mike Napoli’s two-run homer in the second gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead.
Notables: Stroman tied a career-high with seven earned runs allowed through four innings ... Beltre’s two singles moves him within a hit of tying Sam Crawford at No. 32 all-time with 2,963 hits ... 26,764 was the announced paid attendance.
