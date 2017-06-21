Rangers Reaction: Gallo’s big night not enough after Ross roughed up

The nice little roll the Rangers were on has kind of turned into a sputter. They’ve lost three of their past four after losing 7-5 Wednesday night to the Blue Jays. The last few days have taken some of the shine off winning eight of their previous 10 games. More concerning is Globe Life Park hasn’t exactly been a safe place for them recently. Texas has lost eight of their last 12 home games. Perhaps it’s a good thing that Thursday’s finale with the Blue Jays is their last home game until July 3.
Here’s the Rangers reaction:
1. Pitch count talk — Tyson Ross threw 41 pitches in the first inning Wednesday night. That’s not ideal in any inning, especially the first. About three hours prior, manager Jeff Banister discussed pitch counts and when exactly he starts to get concerned about it in an inning. The topic was brought up with regard to Martin Perez, who starts Thursday’s finale against the Blue Jays. More on that in Item No. 5.
“Once we get to 25 [pitches], my skin starts to itch,” Banister said. “The stress level that is involved is very challenging for guys. There’s a lot of effort level there.”
When it was pointed out that Perez has often only been able to go one more inning after a high-pitch frame in the past, Banister said that’s true for most pitchers.
“I don’t know that you’re going to find a large group of pitchers that once they throw one of those 25-plus or get into the 30s that there is a plethora of innings beyond that,” he said. “You’ve got to come back and have a really quick one right after that.”
That’s what Ross did in the second. He retired the side on 13 pitches. But the damage was done, not only in the 6-0 Jays’ lead but Ross’s overall pitch count forced him from the game after three innings.
2. Gallo gallops home — Joey Gallo hit his 19th homer Wednesday night. All of them until the fifth inning against the Jays had been hit over the outfield wall. His opposite-field shot fooled left-fielder Steve Pearce, who lost sight of it and then banged into the wall trying to track it down. He hobbled slowly after the ball, which had bounced hard away from the left-field corner. Meanwhile, Gallo was racing around second base and rounding third before the ball was even picked up. Projected by Statcast at 352 feet, it ties for his shortest homer of the season. Where was the other one hit? Into the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park in Houston on May 2. Gallo also doubled twice and collected his first three extra-base hit game of his career.
“As soon as I saw it hit the wall and [Pearce] went down, I was like, ‘Okay, I have a chance to score here.’ I told [Tony] Beasley, ‘I wasn’t even looking at you, I was going no matter what,’ so it didn’t really matter. But it was pretty exciting.’”
It’s the 26th inside the park homer in Rangers’ history and first since Ryan Rua did it July 30, 2015. It’s the eighth at Globe Life Park.
3. Cap tip to bullpen — Credit to the Rangers’ bullpen, which hasn’t deserved it a whole heck of a lot so far in 2017, for shutting down the Blue Jays the final six innings and give the offense a chance to get back in the game. Ernesto Frieri, Dario Alvarez, Tanner Scheppers and Keone Kela combined to allowed allow four hits, two walks and strikeout six in six combined innings. Frieri salvaged the middle innings by blanking the Jays in fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
“I’m here to help, to do anything to stay here,” Frieri said. “I’m really thankful for this opportunity.”
The three innings and 45 pitches were career-highs for Frieri.
“We did a really good job, the entire bullpen. If we keep doing that we’re going to win a lot of games,” he said.
4. ‘I’m not Mariano’ — More from Frieri, who has quickly found a home in the Rangers’ clubhouse. He was asked again after Wednesday’s outing how he has learned to change his style on the mound. In short, he said, there’s only one pitcher who never changed the way he did things and had a long career: Yankees legend Mariano Rivera.
“If you want to stay at this level for a long time you have to keep working to get better. There’s only one pitcher who pitched one way, Mariano Rivera. He pitched with only one pitch and I’m not Mariano,” he said. “I have to keep working to get better.I feel I’m a pitcher now. I mix it up, my fastball with my secondary pitches. I feel way more comfortable with my changeup and slider and I showed it today.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments