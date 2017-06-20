Gallo sits as Rangers ride Martinez, homers past Blue Jays

The presence of a left-handed starting pitcher on the mound Tuesday for the Toronto Blue Jays meant that the lefty-hitting Joey Gallo found himself out of the Texas Rangers’ starting lineup.

Manager Jeff Banister, with veterans Mike Napoli and Carlos Gomez healthy enough again, said that Gallo is now part of a “soft platoon” in which the young slugger will sit against certain lefties.

Francisco Liriano, who was holding lefties to a .205 average and a .550 on-base plus slugging percentage, apparently is one of those certain lefties.

It probably didn’t help Gallo’s cause that he was mired in a 6-for-50 slump and was hitless in 11 at-bats on the homestand. His .191 average was the lowest it had been since May 25.

But he and the Rangers see it as nothing more than a funk that all hitters go through during the course of 162 games. Hitters in their age-23 seasons, as Gallo is, are especially susceptible to slumps.

So, expect to see Gallo continue to play more often than not, and not just because he can hit balls where few can. He has shown the Rangers that he can impact a game in multiple ways.

“I think Joe offers a lot more to the game than just the overall power,” Banister said. “Joe shouldn’t change. Next time he gets two or three hits, a couple games where he gets hits, and then we’ll be talking about another story. You’ve got to remember there’s still a growth player to be had for young 20-year-olds.”

Despite the slump, Gallo hasn’t dragged the Rangers down too much. They entered the second of four games against the Blue Jays winners of eight of their past 12 games and won five in a row during the stretch.

His pop wasn’t missed against Liriano.

Nick Martinez allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings, and the Rangers scored four first-inning runs en route to a 6-1 victory.

Gomez and Nomar Mazara hit solo homers off Liriano, and Adrian Beltre homered and drove in two runs as the Rangers moved back to .500 at 35-35.

He said that he just doesn’t feel comfortable at the plate, something that happens to all hitters. He continues to put the ball in play, with the usual mix of strikeouts that he is prone to have, and is working into many deep counts.

The ball just isn’t finding the outfield grass or carrying over the wall.

Gallo doesn’t seem overly discouraged.

“I know that’s how it goes,” Gallo said. “Sometimes in a 162-game season there’s ups and downs. I’ve just got to get back to that comfort level. Since I’ve been up here, I haven’t really felt overmatched or like ‘Wow, I really don’t have a shot,’ ” Gallo said. “So, that’s good. Obviously, some luck will come into play, too. You hit some balls hard, but still you’re out. It is what it is.”

Outfielder Delino DeShields is likely to play when Gallo doesn’t, as was the case Tuesday. DeShields is the Rangers’ top speed threat and in his career has fared well against left-handers.

He was batting .292 with a .356 on-base percentage, so he hadn’t just been hitting lefties well. But when it comes to getting through a game, Banister would rather have DeShields’ speed coming off the bench than Gallo’s bat.

“I think that there is a delicate balance between enough at-bats for Delino, keeping him fresh, and keeping the positives strong for Joe, also,” Banister said.

Gallo could use a few hits falling in to get him going again, but the Rangers aren’t concerned about him pressing for hits. He struck out on three high fastballs in an at-bat Monday, but hitting coach Anthony Iapoce said that he can tell by the way Gallo works in the cage that he isn’t pressing.

Gallo believes he is close to coming out of his slump. He’s going to get plenty of chances to do so, though not against certain lefties.

“It’s never fun to slump, but it happens in baseball,” said Gallo, who was tied for the American League lead in strikeouts (95). “It’s not my first and it’s probably not going to be my last, so you just got to continue to grind through it.

“Our lineup, our team’s playing well and hitting well, so it makes it a little bit easier when everyone else is kind of helping you out and picking you up. Whenever you’re slumping at once, it gets a lot tougher, but it’s something you’re going to go through.”

Toronto 000 000 100 — 1 6 0 Texas 400 010 01x — 6 8 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pillar cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Bautista rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Morales dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264 Smoak 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .300 Tulowitzki ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Martin c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .218 Pearce lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Goins 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .215 Totals 32 1 6 1 5 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .293 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Beltre 3b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .295 Gomez cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .255 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .219 Lucroy c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .268 Napoli 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .198 Mazara rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .279 Chirinos dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .216 Totals 29 6 8 6 2 7

LOB—Toronto 9, Texas 2. 2B—Morales (14), Smoak (8), Andrus (17), Lucroy (12). HR—Gomez (7), off Liriano; Mazara (10), off Liriano; Beltre (2), off Leone. RBIs—Goins (24), Beltre 2 (14), Gomez (22), Lucroy (19), Napoli (30), Mazara (46). SB—DeShields (16). CS—Andrus (6). S—DeShields. Runners left in scoring position—Toronto 6 (Pillar 3, Tulowitzki 2, Martin); Texas 1 (Gomez). RISP—Toronto 1 for 8; Texas 1 for 4. Runners moved up—Smoak, Beltre. LIDP—Pillar. DP—Texas 1 (Napoli).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Liriano, L, 3-3 4 2/3 7 5 5 2 3 80 5.76 Campos 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.08 Beliveau 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 24 5.40 Leone 1 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.62

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, W, 2-3 6 1/3 2 1 1 3 2 103 4.33 Leclerc 2/3 1 0 0 2 2 28 2.37 Jeffress 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 8 5.46 Claudio 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 3 2.34 Kela 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.04

Inherited runners-scored—Campos 2-0, Leclerc 1-1, Claudio 1-0. WP—Liriano. PB—Lucroy (2). Umpires—Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Greg Gibson. T—3:06. A—24,169 (48,114).