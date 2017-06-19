Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said Blue Jays were sitting on certain pitches from Matt Bush in the ninth inning Monday night (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said Blue Jays were sitting on certain pitches from Matt Bush in the ninth inning Monday night (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

June 19, 2017 11:01 PM

Blue Jays tag Matt Bush with third blown save in ninth

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Matt Bush blew his third save as the Blue Jays rallied for two runs in the ninth to beat the Rangers 7-6 Monday night at Globe Life Park.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Austin Bibens-Dirkx allowed five runs, including a three-run double by Steve Pearce to cap a four-run fourth by the Jays but came back and retired the top of the order in the fifth. Justin Smoak tied it at 1-1 with a solo homer in the second and Jose Bautista’s solo homer started the scoring in the fourth.

Tanner Scheppers, in his first outing for the Rangers in 2017, loaded the bases with two hits and a walk in the sixth but got a pop out and fly out to strand the runners. Scheppers recorded two outs in the seventh before Dario Alvarez ended the inning with a strikeout of Kendrys Morales. Jose Leclerc pitched a perfect eighth. Matt Bush started the ninth with a 6-5 lead but Ryan Goins’ led off with a bloop double to shallow left and scored on Josh Donaldson’s single to tie it at 6-6. Morales’ single to left gave the Blue Jays a 7-6 lead.

Matt Bush: I didn't attack with my fastball enough

Rangers closer Matt Bush, who blew his third save Monday night, said he didn't attack Blue Jays hitters with his fastball enough in the ninth (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

How Rangers hitters fared: Nomar Mazara homered in the first to give Texas a 1-0 lead against Marco Estrada. In the fourth, Elvis Andrus’ two-out, two-run single through the left side pulled the Rangers to within 5-3. Adrian Beltre followed with a three-run double to the gap in right-center field to give the Rangers a 6-5 lead.

Notables: Beltre’s three-run double in the fourth moved him past Al Kaline for 37th all-time with 1,583 RBIs. It also tied him with Luis Gonzalez at 17th all-time with 596 doubles ... it’s Beltre’s 1,078th extra-base hit, tying him for 23rd all-time with Cal Ripken.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

