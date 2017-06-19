Blue Jays tag Matt Bush with third blown save in ninth

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:18 Texas Rangers Yu Darvish, frame by frame Pause 2:03 Jon Daniels explains decision to DFA Sam Dyson 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 0:49 Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day 2:14 Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter 1:31 Yu Darvish feels ready for regular season after Saturday start 1:02 Adrian Beltre plays it cool (and funny) as time as Rangers camp winds down 4:02 Josh Hamilton likes his chances at Rangers roster 3:07 Jeff Banister discusses impact Mike Napoli signing has on other Rangers 3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy said Blue Jays were sitting on certain pitches from Matt Bush in the ninth inning Monday night (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com

