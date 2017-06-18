Rangers starting pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx throws his first pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Rangers starting pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx throws his first pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Mark Tenally AP
Rangers starting pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx throws his first pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Mark Tenally AP

Texas Rangers

June 18, 2017 3:45 PM

Bibens-Dirkx looking to change as Rangers face Toronto

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Austin Bibens-Dirkx is getting to the point where he will start facing teams for a second time, a right of baseball passage that requires a pitcher to make adjustments from his first appearance.

The right-hander will start Monday for the Texas Rangers in the opener of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bibens-Dirkx allowed three runs in four innings May 26 at Rogers Centre in long relief.

“We’re going to have a little bit different game plan because they’re going to have more of a scouting report on me,” Bibens-Dirkx said. “I have to be smarter about making pitches and make sure I keep a lot of pitches down.”

The 32-year-old rookie earned another start after allowing one run in seven innings June 11 at Washington in his second career start. Bibens-Dirkx retired 19 consecutive batters spanning the first and seventh innings.

He picked up the win and outpitched Max Scherzer despite not having the same nasty pitches as the two-time Cy Young winner.

“Old-school art of pitching,” manager Jeff Banister said. “You’re not out-stuffing anybody. You’re just out there pitching.”

Banister said that Nick Martinez is likely to start Tuesday in the second game against the Blue Jays.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Texas Rangers Yu Darvish, frame by frame

Texas Rangers Yu Darvish, frame by frame 0:18

Texas Rangers Yu Darvish, frame by frame
Jon Daniels explains decision to DFA Sam Dyson 2:03

Jon Daniels explains decision to DFA Sam Dyson
Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

View More Video