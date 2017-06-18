Bibens-Dirkx looking to change as Rangers face Toronto

Austin Bibens-Dirkx is getting to the point where he will start facing teams for a second time, a right of baseball passage that requires a pitcher to make adjustments from his first appearance.
The right-hander will start Monday for the Texas Rangers in the opener of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bibens-Dirkx allowed three runs in four innings May 26 at Rogers Centre in long relief.
“We’re going to have a little bit different game plan because they’re going to have more of a scouting report on me,” Bibens-Dirkx said. “I have to be smarter about making pitches and make sure I keep a lot of pitches down.”
The 32-year-old rookie earned another start after allowing one run in seven innings June 11 at Washington in his second career start. Bibens-Dirkx retired 19 consecutive batters spanning the first and seventh innings.
He picked up the win and outpitched Max Scherzer despite not having the same nasty pitches as the two-time Cy Young winner.
“Old-school art of pitching,” manager Jeff Banister said. “You’re not out-stuffing anybody. You’re just out there pitching.”
Banister said that Nick Martinez is likely to start Tuesday in the second game against the Blue Jays.
