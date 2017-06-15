Rangers revitalize hopes, but next 20 games could decide season’s fate

OK, so the Texas Rangers rallied when they needed it most. They went 5-1 on a daunting, potentially season-defining road trip that took them into the ballparks of two of the best teams in the majors.

It will only mean something, however, if they keep it going. They begin a season-long, 20-game stretch Friday with a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Then they’ll host the Blue Jays for four games before going on a road trip with sets against the Yankees, Indians and White Sox. The stretch concludes with a three-game series against the Red Sox in Arlington before the All-Star Break.

So sweeping the Nationals and taking two of three from the Astros was nice, but their fate remains in the balance and these 20 games in 20 days could define their 2017 season.

“We found an identity in how we play and how we grind it out,” Manager Jeff Banister said. “When you talk about momentum, it’s about how you play, the attitude by which you play, how you attack, how your starters approach the game, and I thought we did a good job this road trip.”

The Rangers (32-33) next 20 games June 16-18 vs. Seattle Mariners 33-34 June 19-22 vs. Toronto Blue Jays 32-33 June 23-25 at New York Yankees 38-25 June 26-29 at Cleveland Indians 31-31 June 30-July 2 at Chicago White Sox 28-36 July 4-5 vs. Boston Red Sox 37-28

They received steady starts in five of the six games. The string included Andrew Cashner allowing one run in seven innings against the Nationals, a magnificent win by rookie Austin Bibens-Dirkx facing two-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, and a one-hit gem by Yu Darvish against the Astros.

Rangers players dismissed Wednesday’s 13-2 loss in Houston, choosing to focus on the overall success of the trip.

“We all knew coming in it was going to be a tough road trip. We just kind of grabbed a hold of one another,” Delino DeShields said. “Our pitching kept us in there and gave us a chance at the end of the game to do something. It was a true test of our identity, of who we’re going to be. I felt like we really came together as a unit despite this last game.”

Reinforcements are also coming this weekend, which is adding an extra boost of confidence in the clubhouse. Right-hander Tyson Ross makes his debut Friday against the Mariners and center fielder Carlos Gomez and first baseman Mike Napoli could rejoin the roster after rehab games with Double A Frisco. Even left-hander Cole Hamels, who will make his first rehab start Friday, is on track to return for the series in Cleveland.

“When they get back we’re going to do some damage,” said Odor, who had eight hits, including three homers and five RBIs, during the trip.

“When we play together, everything is good,” he said. “That’s how we’ve been playing the last few games. We are like a family here and when we play like that I don’t think anybody can beat us.”