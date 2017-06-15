Ranger reaction: Road trip success not dampened by Astros blowout

The lopsided loss Wednesday night shouldn’t overshadow the bigger picture for the Rangers. Although the Astros salvaged the series finale 13-2 at Minute Maid Park, the Rangers went 5-1 on a crucial road trip. It came against, arguably, the two best teams in the majors, the Washington Nationals and the Astros. It not only revitalized their post-season hopes, but was also a reminder that they can hang with the best when they’re playing well.
Here’s the road trip-concluding Rangers reaction:
1. Sixth-inning meltdown — Wednesday’s sixth inning might still being going in an alternate universe. The Astros sent 13 batters to the plate and ran through three relievers. Houston scored nine runs on seven hits, two walks and two hit batters in the inning. (Perspective alert: Texas had seven hits in the game and three hits through six innings.) Derek Fisher and Jake Marisnick started the inning with homers against Jeremy Jeffress. The first eight batters reached base. Fisher’s homer was his first-career hit. Fisher later singled in the inning. In fact, George Springers singled and doubled.
2. Season-highs a low — Rangers pitchers allowed a season-high 13 runs on a season-high 19 hits. The 19 hits are also a season-high for the Astros. The nine runs allowed in the sixth are the most they’ve allowed in an inning since the Orioles scored nine in the seventh on April 15, 2016 in Arlington. It’s the most runs the Rangers have allowed in an inning on the road since a nine-run second at the White Sox on July 3, 2012. Good times.
3. Pick up the pace — Weren’t we concerned with speeding up the game? The Rangers apparently didn’t get the memo. Neither did the Astros. Wednesday’s game was three hours, 37 minutes. Monday’s was 3:23 and Tuesday’s was 3:07. Before Wednesday, the Rangers were tied for 10th longest average in the majors at 3:12. The Astros are tied for 16th at 3:07. The Rays (3:21), Red Sox (3:20) and Tigers (3:20) lead the league for longest average game times. My thoughts and prayers go out to their beat writers. The sixth inning that never would end didn’t help matters Wednesday night.
4. Gallo goes deep — About the only bright spot for the Rangers was Joey Gallo’s monster shot to dead center in the seventh inning. Statcast estimated it at 466 feet, which ties it for the 11th longest homer this season. It bests Gallo’s previous long of 462, which had him tied with teammate Carlos Gomez. Can he hit a ball better?
“I can probably hit one higher. I hit it pretty good,” said Gallo, who has 18 homers. “That’s what I’m trying to do, hit line drives to center. It felt good off the bat. If I hit the ball on the barrel it usually goes pretty far. You don’t get extra points for hitting it far.”
True. Maybe they should rethink that. That thing was worth at least another run.
5. Strike up the record book — The Rangers struck out 14 times Wednesday, including seven times against the Astros’ top prospect Francis Martes, who was making his first major league start. The Rangers have struck out eight or more times in 19 consecutive games. That’s the second-longest such streak in the past 100 years. They’re gaining on the 2013 Astros, who hold the record with 28 consecutive games. Texas has struck out 10 or more times in 27 games and has 600 strikeouts through 65 games. That’s the fourth-most in the majors. Through 65 games in ’16, the Rangers had 463 strikeouts.
