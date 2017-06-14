Lopsided loss doesn’t diminish Rangers’ revitalizing road trip

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was in his mom’s living room Tuesday morning in League City, about a 30-minute drive south of Minute Maid Park down I-45.
His mother, Verda, who is 78 and ailing from a recent fall that fractured her back, had the Houston Chronicle spread wide when she reminded her son of the standings.
“Oh, y’all are in second place now,” she told him.
“Thanks, I appreciate that,” Banister replied. “Thanks for letting me know.”
Whether mom was relaying the standings as a bit of good news or not (because the Rangers were in last place in the American League West not so long ago), the third-year manager didn’t wasn’t really sure, and frankly, didn’t care.
“You’re only playing from one of two places: You’re either playing in front or you’re playing the chase. I do know this, we’re not in front,” Banister said before the Astros salvaged Wednesday’s series finale with a 13-2 blowout win in front of 37,221 at Minute Maid Park.
True enough. The Rangers still trail the Astros by 12 games in the division, despite their recent five-game win streak, including the first two in Houston.
The momentum, however, has shifted a bit of late. Since the Astros won 11 consecutive games, including a three-game sweep in Arlington, they’ve lost six of their past nine. Meanwhile, the Rangers have won six of eight since falling five games below .500 on June 4 when the Astros completed their sweep at Globe Life Park.
The Rangers were unable to return the favor as the Astros’ stifled offense busted out against Andrew Cashner and the bullpen. Cashner took the loss after allowing four runs on 10 hits in four innings. He left after allowing hits to the first three batters in the fifth trailing 3-1.
Jeffress limited the damage in the fifth but the Astros picked right back up in the sixth. Derek Fisher and Jake Marisnick hit consecutive homers to start the inning and before the sixth was over had scored nine runs on seven hits, two hit batters and two walks. Fisher and George Springer each had two hits in the inning. Jeffress was charged with four runs on three hits. Tony Barnette took over with no outs and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks and didn’t retire a batter. Dillon Gee took over and mopped up the final three innings.
The loss, however, doesn’t diminish the Rangers’ outstanding, season-saving road trip. They went 5-1 against the two best teams in the majors, sweeping the Nationals in Washington before taking two of three in Houston against the Astros, who had won six of the first seven meetings.
“I don’t think we ever look at it like we’re out of it,” said Joey Gallo, who homered in the seventh inning, a drive to straight away center field that Statcast estimated at 466 feet, tied for the 10th longest homer this season. “We’re not focused on the Astros. We’re focused on whoever we’re playing that day. We’re playing good baseball right now and we’re just trying to keep that going.”
It was stopped for a night, at least, but the Rangers revitalized their season with a gut-check road trip and that’s worth mom’s attention.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Texas
000
010
100
—
2
7
0
Houston
110
029
00x
—
13
19
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.287
Choo dh
4
0
2
0
0
0
.257
Mazara rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.279
Beltre 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.295
Rua 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.202
Odor 2b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.216
Kozma 2b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.138
Lucroy c
4
1
2
0
0
1
.270
Gallo 1b-3b
3
1
1
1
1
1
.201
Profar ss
3
0
2
0
0
1
.137
Hoying cf
4
0
0
0
0
4
.210
Totals 33
2
7
1
2
14
Houston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Springer rf
5
1
2
2
0
2
.277
Aoki rf
1
0
1
0
0
0
.279
Altuve 2b
3
3
3
0
0
0
.320
Bregman ph-3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.248
Correa ss
4
2
2
1
1
1
.297
Beltran dh
4
1
1
2
1
1
.234
McCann c
5
2
2
2
0
1
.269
Gonzalez 3b-2b
5
0
3
3
0
0
.313
Gurriel 1b
5
0
2
0
0
0
.274
Fisher lf
3
2
2
2
2
0
.667
Marisnick cf
4
2
1
1
0
2
.261
Totals 40
13
19
13
4
7
LOB—Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B—Lucroy (11), Springer (11), Altuve 2 (17), McCann (6). HR—Gallo (18), off Hoyt; Fisher (1), off Jeffress; Marisnick (7), off Jeffress. RBIs—Gallo (38), Springer 2 (43), Correa (42), Beltran 2 (26), McCann 2 (33), Gonzalez 3 (37), Fisher 2 (2), Marisnick (15). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Mazara 2, Hoying); Houston 5 (Springer 2, McCann, Gurriel, Bregman). RISP—Texas 0 for 4; Houston 8 for 22. Runners moved up—Correa, McCann, Gonzalez, Gurriel 2. LIDP—Beltran. GIDP—Rua, Gurriel. DP—Texas 2 (Gallo), (Gee, Profar, Gallo); Houston 1 (Bregman, Gonzalez, Gurriel).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cashner, L, 3-6
4
10
4
4
1
4
95
3.50
Jeffress
1
3
4
4
0
0
15
6.23
Barnette
0
2
3
3
2
0
25
7.23
Gee
3
4
2
2
1
3
55
4.15
Houston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Martes, W, 1-0
5
3
1
1
2
7
88
5.19
Hoyt, H, 7
2
1
1
1
0
4
29
4.84
Sipp
1
1
0
0
0
1
8
4.66
Giles
1
2
0
0
0
2
12
3.76
Cashner pitched to 3 batters in the 5th. Jeffress pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. Barnette pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 2-1, Barnette 2-2, Gee 2-1. HBP—Martes (Profar), Jeffress (Altuve), Gee (Marisnick). WP—Cashner 2, Martes. T—3:37. A—37,221 (42,060).
Thursday: Idle
Rangers vs. Mariners
7:05 p.m. Friday, FSSW
Comments