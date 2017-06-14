Lopsided loss doesn’t diminish Rangers’ revitalizing road trip

Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was in his mom’s living room Tuesday morning in League City, about a 30-minute drive south of Minute Maid Park down I-45.

His mother, Verda, who is 78 and ailing from a recent fall that fractured her back, had the Houston Chronicle spread wide when she reminded her son of the standings.

“Oh, y’all are in second place now,” she told him.

“Thanks, I appreciate that,” Banister replied. “Thanks for letting me know.”

Whether mom was relaying the standings as a bit of good news or not (because the Rangers were in last place in the American League West not so long ago), the third-year manager didn’t wasn’t really sure, and frankly, didn’t care.

“You’re only playing from one of two places: You’re either playing in front or you’re playing the chase. I do know this, we’re not in front,” Banister said before the Astros salvaged Wednesday’s series finale with a 13-2 blowout win in front of 37,221 at Minute Maid Park.

True enough. The Rangers still trail the Astros by 12 games in the division, despite their recent five-game win streak, including the first two in Houston.

The momentum, however, has shifted a bit of late. Since the Astros won 11 consecutive games, including a three-game sweep in Arlington, they’ve lost six of their past nine. Meanwhile, the Rangers have won six of eight since falling five games below .500 on June 4 when the Astros completed their sweep at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers were unable to return the favor as the Astros’ stifled offense busted out against Andrew Cashner and the bullpen. Cashner took the loss after allowing four runs on 10 hits in four innings. He left after allowing hits to the first three batters in the fifth trailing 3-1.

Jeffress limited the damage in the fifth but the Astros picked right back up in the sixth. Derek Fisher and Jake Marisnick hit consecutive homers to start the inning and before the sixth was over had scored nine runs on seven hits, two hit batters and two walks. Fisher and George Springer each had two hits in the inning. Jeffress was charged with four runs on three hits. Tony Barnette took over with no outs and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks and didn’t retire a batter. Dillon Gee took over and mopped up the final three innings.

The loss, however, doesn’t diminish the Rangers’ outstanding, season-saving road trip. They went 5-1 against the two best teams in the majors, sweeping the Nationals in Washington before taking two of three in Houston against the Astros, who had won six of the first seven meetings.

“I don’t think we ever look at it like we’re out of it,” said Joey Gallo, who homered in the seventh inning, a drive to straight away center field that Statcast estimated at 466 feet, tied for the 10th longest homer this season. “We’re not focused on the Astros. We’re focused on whoever we’re playing that day. We’re playing good baseball right now and we’re just trying to keep that going.”

It was stopped for a night, at least, but the Rangers revitalized their season with a gut-check road trip and that’s worth mom’s attention.

Texas 000 010 100 — 2 7 0 Houston 110 029 00x — 13 19 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Choo dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .257 Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Beltre 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Rua 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Kozma 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .138 Lucroy c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Gallo 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .201 Profar ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .137 Hoying cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .210 Totals 33 2 7 1 2 14

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .277 Aoki rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .279 Altuve 2b 3 3 3 0 0 0 .320 Bregman ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Correa ss 4 2 2 1 1 1 .297 Beltran dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .234 McCann c 5 2 2 2 0 1 .269 Gonzalez 3b-2b 5 0 3 3 0 0 .313 Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .274 Fisher lf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .667 Marisnick cf 4 2 1 1 0 2 .261 Totals 40 13 19 13 4 7

LOB—Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B—Lucroy (11), Springer (11), Altuve 2 (17), McCann (6). HR—Gallo (18), off Hoyt; Fisher (1), off Jeffress; Marisnick (7), off Jeffress. RBIs—Gallo (38), Springer 2 (43), Correa (42), Beltran 2 (26), McCann 2 (33), Gonzalez 3 (37), Fisher 2 (2), Marisnick (15). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Mazara 2, Hoying); Houston 5 (Springer 2, McCann, Gurriel, Bregman). RISP—Texas 0 for 4; Houston 8 for 22. Runners moved up—Correa, McCann, Gonzalez, Gurriel 2. LIDP—Beltran. GIDP—Rua, Gurriel. DP—Texas 2 (Gallo), (Gee, Profar, Gallo); Houston 1 (Bregman, Gonzalez, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, L, 3-6 4 10 4 4 1 4 95 3.50 Jeffress 1 3 4 4 0 0 15 6.23 Barnette 0 2 3 3 2 0 25 7.23 Gee 3 4 2 2 1 3 55 4.15

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martes, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 2 7 88 5.19 Hoyt, H, 7 2 1 1 1 0 4 29 4.84 Sipp 1 1 0 0 0 1 8 4.66 Giles 1 2 0 0 0 2 12 3.76

Cashner pitched to 3 batters in the 5th. Jeffress pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. Barnette pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 2-1, Barnette 2-2, Gee 2-1. HBP—Martes (Profar), Jeffress (Altuve), Gee (Marisnick). WP—Cashner 2, Martes. T—3:37. A—37,221 (42,060).