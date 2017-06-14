Derek Fisher, middle, celebrates with Carlos Correa, left, and Jose Altuve, right, after his solo home run off Jeremy Jeffress in the sixth inning Wednesday. The Astros scored nine times in the inning to beat the Rangers 13-2 at Minute Maid Park.
Derek Fisher, middle, celebrates with Carlos Correa, left, and Jose Altuve, right, after his solo home run off Jeremy Jeffress in the sixth inning Wednesday. The Astros scored nine times in the inning to beat the Rangers 13-2 at Minute Maid Park. Eric Christian Smith AP
Texas Rangers

Astros explode in sixth to salvage finale against Rangers

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

June 14, 2017 10:53 PM

HOUSTON

The Astros blew open a close game with a nine-run sixth inning to take the series finale against the Rangers 13-2 Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner worked out of jams in each of the first three innings, allowing runs in the first and second but escaped unscathed in the third after the Astros had runners on the corners with no outs. Carlos Beltran lined out to first base and Joey Gallo was able to double up Carlos Correa for a double play before Cashner struck out Brian McCann to strand Jose Altuve at third. Atluve doubled in the first and move to third on a wild pitch and gave Houston a 1-0 lead on Correa’s groundout. In the second, McCann led off with a double to the left-field corner and scored on Marwin Gonzalez’s single to center to make it 2-0.

Altuve doubled and Correa singled to start the fifth and later scored to push the lead to 4-1. Cashner was replaced without recording an out in the fifth by Jeremy Jeffress. The Astros scored nine runs on seven hits, two walks and two hit batters in the sixth. Jeffress was charged with four runs on three hits, including two solo homers that got the rally started with no outs. Tony Barnette was charged with three runs on two hits and two walks and didn’t record an out. Dillon Gee mopped up the final three innings, allowing two runs on four hits.

How Rangers hitters fared: Astros rookie right-hander Francis Martes held the Rangers scoreless through the first four innings. Jonathan Lucroy doubled to start the fifth and later scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. The Rangers had the bases loaded with no outs but Martes struck out Jared Hoying, got Shin-Soo Choo to pop out to third and struck Nomar Mazara looking to end the inning.

Notables: The Rangers struck out eight times Wednesday to run their club-record streak to 19 games with eight or more strikeouts. It’s the second-longest such streak in the past 100 years. The 2013 Astros did it in 28 consecutive games ... Rangers pitchers allowed a season-high 13 runs and season-high 19 hits ... the nine runs in the sixth are the most allowed in an inning by the Rangers this season.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Texas

000

010

100

2

7

0

Houston

110

029

00x

13

19

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields lf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.287

Choo dh

4

0

2

0

0

0

.257

Mazara rf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.279

Beltre 3b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.295

Rua 1b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.202

Odor 2b

3

0

0

0

0

2

.216

Kozma 2b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.138

Lucroy c

4

1

2

0

0

1

.270

Gallo 1b-3b

3

1

1

1

1

1

.201

Profar ss

3

0

2

0

0

1

.137

Hoying cf

4

0

0

0

0

4

.210

Totals 33

2

7

1

2

14

Houston AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Springer rf

5

1

2

2

0

2

.277

Aoki rf

1

0

1

0

0

0

.279

Altuve 2b

3

3

3

0

0

0

.320

Bregman ph-3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.248

Correa ss

4

2

2

1

1

1

.297

Beltran dh

4

1

1

2

1

1

.234

McCann c

5

2

2

2

0

1

.269

Gonzalez 3b-2b

5

0

3

3

0

0

.313

Gurriel 1b

5

0

2

0

0

0

.274

Fisher lf

3

2

2

2

2

0

.667

Marisnick cf

4

2

1

1

0

2

.261

Totals 40

13

19

13

4

7

LOB—Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B—Lucroy (11), Springer (11), Altuve 2 (17), McCann (6). HR—Gallo (18), off Hoyt; Fisher (1), off Jeffress; Marisnick (7), off Jeffress. RBIs—Gallo (38), Springer 2 (43), Correa (42), Beltran 2 (26), McCann 2 (33), Gonzalez 3 (37), Fisher 2 (2), Marisnick (15). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Mazara 2, Hoying); Houston 5 (Springer 2, McCann, Gurriel, Bregman). RISP—Texas 0 for 4; Houston 8 for 22. Runners moved up—Correa, McCann, Gonzalez, Gurriel 2. LIDP—Beltran. GIDP—Rua, Gurriel. DP—Texas 2 (Gallo), (Gee, Profar, Gallo); Houston 1 (Bregman, Gonzalez, Gurriel).

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Cashner, L, 3-6

4

10

4

4

1

4

95

3.50

Jeffress

1

3

4

4

0

0

15

6.23

Barnette

0

2

3

3

2

0

25

7.23

Gee

3

4

2

2

1

3

55

4.15

Houston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Martes, W, 1-0

5

3

1

1

2

7

88

5.19

Hoyt, H, 7

2

1

1

1

0

4

29

4.84

Sipp

1

1

0

0

0

1

8

4.66

Giles

1

2

0

0

0

2

12

3.76

Cashner pitched to 3 batters in the 5th. Jeffress pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. Barnette pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 2-1, Barnette 2-2, Gee 2-1. HBP—Martes (Profar), Jeffress (Altuve), Gee (Marisnick). WP—Cashner 2, Martes. T—3:37. A—37,221 (42,060).

