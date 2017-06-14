Astros explode in sixth to salvage finale against Rangers

The Astros blew open a close game with a nine-run sixth inning to take the series finale against the Rangers 13-2 Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner worked out of jams in each of the first three innings, allowing runs in the first and second but escaped unscathed in the third after the Astros had runners on the corners with no outs. Carlos Beltran lined out to first base and Joey Gallo was able to double up Carlos Correa for a double play before Cashner struck out Brian McCann to strand Jose Altuve at third. Atluve doubled in the first and move to third on a wild pitch and gave Houston a 1-0 lead on Correa’s groundout. In the second, McCann led off with a double to the left-field corner and scored on Marwin Gonzalez’s single to center to make it 2-0.
Altuve doubled and Correa singled to start the fifth and later scored to push the lead to 4-1. Cashner was replaced without recording an out in the fifth by Jeremy Jeffress. The Astros scored nine runs on seven hits, two walks and two hit batters in the sixth. Jeffress was charged with four runs on three hits, including two solo homers that got the rally started with no outs. Tony Barnette was charged with three runs on two hits and two walks and didn’t record an out. Dillon Gee mopped up the final three innings, allowing two runs on four hits.
How Rangers hitters fared: Astros rookie right-hander Francis Martes held the Rangers scoreless through the first four innings. Jonathan Lucroy doubled to start the fifth and later scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded. The Rangers had the bases loaded with no outs but Martes struck out Jared Hoying, got Shin-Soo Choo to pop out to third and struck Nomar Mazara looking to end the inning.
Notables: The Rangers struck out eight times Wednesday to run their club-record streak to 19 games with eight or more strikeouts. It’s the second-longest such streak in the past 100 years. The 2013 Astros did it in 28 consecutive games ... Rangers pitchers allowed a season-high 13 runs and season-high 19 hits ... the nine runs in the sixth are the most allowed in an inning by the Rangers this season.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Texas
000
010
100
—
2
7
0
Houston
110
029
00x
—
13
19
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields lf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.287
Choo dh
4
0
2
0
0
0
.257
Mazara rf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.279
Beltre 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.295
Rua 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.202
Odor 2b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.216
Kozma 2b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.138
Lucroy c
4
1
2
0
0
1
.270
Gallo 1b-3b
3
1
1
1
1
1
.201
Profar ss
3
0
2
0
0
1
.137
Hoying cf
4
0
0
0
0
4
.210
Totals 33
2
7
1
2
14
Houston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Springer rf
5
1
2
2
0
2
.277
Aoki rf
1
0
1
0
0
0
.279
Altuve 2b
3
3
3
0
0
0
.320
Bregman ph-3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.248
Correa ss
4
2
2
1
1
1
.297
Beltran dh
4
1
1
2
1
1
.234
McCann c
5
2
2
2
0
1
.269
Gonzalez 3b-2b
5
0
3
3
0
0
.313
Gurriel 1b
5
0
2
0
0
0
.274
Fisher lf
3
2
2
2
2
0
.667
Marisnick cf
4
2
1
1
0
2
.261
Totals 40
13
19
13
4
7
LOB—Texas 7, Houston 9. 2B—Lucroy (11), Springer (11), Altuve 2 (17), McCann (6). HR—Gallo (18), off Hoyt; Fisher (1), off Jeffress; Marisnick (7), off Jeffress. RBIs—Gallo (38), Springer 2 (43), Correa (42), Beltran 2 (26), McCann 2 (33), Gonzalez 3 (37), Fisher 2 (2), Marisnick (15). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Mazara 2, Hoying); Houston 5 (Springer 2, McCann, Gurriel, Bregman). RISP—Texas 0 for 4; Houston 8 for 22. Runners moved up—Correa, McCann, Gonzalez, Gurriel 2. LIDP—Beltran. GIDP—Rua, Gurriel. DP—Texas 2 (Gallo), (Gee, Profar, Gallo); Houston 1 (Bregman, Gonzalez, Gurriel).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cashner, L, 3-6
4
10
4
4
1
4
95
3.50
Jeffress
1
3
4
4
0
0
15
6.23
Barnette
0
2
3
3
2
0
25
7.23
Gee
3
4
2
2
1
3
55
4.15
Houston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Martes, W, 1-0
5
3
1
1
2
7
88
5.19
Hoyt, H, 7
2
1
1
1
0
4
29
4.84
Sipp
1
1
0
0
0
1
8
4.66
Giles
1
2
0
0
0
2
12
3.76
Cashner pitched to 3 batters in the 5th. Jeffress pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. Barnette pitched to 4 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 2-1, Barnette 2-2, Gee 2-1. HBP—Martes (Profar), Jeffress (Altuve), Gee (Marisnick). WP—Cashner 2, Martes. T—3:37. A—37,221 (42,060).
