Joey Gallo gives infielders big target at first base

Joey Gallo’s claim to fame is launching giant home runs. That’s what he’s been known for since high school. And for good reason. When he connects and connects well, the ball tends to go a long way.

He’s also, however, gaining notice for his defensive prowess around the diamond. His glove work at third base the first two months of the season caught some by surprise with how nimbly he handled the position. Since Adrian Beltre has returned, Gallo has also been impressive at first base.

In two games against the Astros, he’s made four one-hop picks on throws in the dirt to record an out, including in the first inning of Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over the Astros at Minute Maid Park. It was the Rangers’ fifth straight win and pulls them to .500 (32-32).

For someone who has only played first base 12 times at the major league level, Gallo looks like a natural.

It’s a big target. You have to do some work to miss him. He’s very agile, uses his footwork very well. That’s extremely beneficial. Jeff Banister on 1B Joey Gallo

Gallo’s 6-foot-5 frame comes with a long wingspan that gives infielders a big target.

“That’s a dream for every infielder,” said shortstop Elvis Andrus. “When you have such a humongous target, for us physically and mentally it’s a lot easier. I don’t really have to think about hitting him in the chest. You can throw one high and he’s still going to get it.”

That means Andrus, along with third baseman Adrian Beltre and second baseman Rougned Odor have the confidence to make the throw on 50/50 plays, manager Jeff Banister said.

“It gives you the confidence to be able to make some throws on some plays that maybe you’d put in your pocket,” Banister said. “It’s a huge plus. Joey’s athleticism allows him to move and the range allows our guys to get rid of the ball quick if need be.”

Gallo primarily worked at third and the outfield during spring training. Although he’s played first in 40 minor league games, Tuesday was still only the 12th time he’s played there in the majors. He’s still learning about decision-making that comes with the position.

In Monday’s game, with Carlos Beltran on first base, Gallo fielded a grounder near the bag and stepped on first instead of immediately throwing to second to get the lead runner. It happened in an instant and Gallo figured he had enough time to throw after getting the out at first but he didn’t and didn’t force the throw to second. Beltran ended up scoring on a single.

“If he attacked it, he gets the out at second,” said Rangers coach Tony Beasley, who discussed the play with Gallo in the dugout. “He felt he could step on first and still get Beltran at second but he didn’t have the time he thought he had.”

Overall, however, Gallo has been an asset defensively, Beasley said.

“I think he’s been a plus defender at third and first,” Beasley said. “His size and length allow him to manipulate balls that are short hops to go out and stretch and make them short hops as opposed to long hops. His size is an attribute that gives him a benefit.”

Gallo, of course, is still getting used to the position. He’s likely to play there until Mike Napoli returns from the disabled list.

As a lifelong third baseman, Gallo understands how a good first baseman can help out his fellow infielders.

“It’s nice to have some help back there,” said Gallo, who started at first for the eighth time Tuesday. “I’m just trying to be their protection, like a goalie. I tell the guys just throw it over there, I’ll make the play. If you throw it by me there’s something wrong.”

When Gallo was unable to field a hurried one-hopper from Andrus, who had made a nifty stop up the middle before spinning around to make the throw in the fifth inning Tuesday night, he immediately tapped his chest towards Andrus, taking the blame for not recording the out. The runner, Norichika Aoki, was erased a few pitches later when Jonathan Lucroy threw him out trying to steal second to end the inning.

“As a third baseman, you make a tough play, it’s nice to have a guy over there that can help you out and finish the play for you,” Gallo said. “That’s what I’m trying to do over there.”

Texas 000 010 120 — 4 6 0 Houston 100 100 000 — 2 7 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .293 Hoying cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Choo rf 2 0 0 1 3 2 .253 Rua lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Beltre dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Mazara lf-rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .284 Lucroy c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .265 Odor 2b 4 2 3 3 0 1 .219 Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Profar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .104 Totals 33 4 6 4 5 16

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .275 Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Correa ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .293 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .271 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Aoki rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .273 Totals 32 2 7 2 2 4

LOB—Texas 7, Houston 5. 2B—DeShields (7), Aoki (6). HR—Odor (10), off Devenski; Odor (11), off Gregerson; Springer (18), off Martinez; Correa (12), off Martinez. RBIs—Choo (30), Odor 3 (29), Springer (41), Correa (41). CS—Mazara (1), Aoki (2). DP—Texas 1.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez 6 5 2 2 0 1 82 4.67 Leclerc, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 1.72 Kela, H, 6 2/3 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.33 Bush, S, 8-10 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.28

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peacock 4 2/3 2 1 1 4 10 96 3.00 Harris 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.02 Devenski, BS, 2-4 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 2.77 Gregerson, L, 2-2 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 5.19 Feliz 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.72

Inherited runners-scored—Bush 2-0, Harris 3-0. T—3:07. A—27,615 (42,060).