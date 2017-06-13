Rougned Odor rips two homers to lead Rangers past Astros

Rougned Odor homered twice, including a go-ahead, two-run shot in the eighth inning to lead the Rangers past the Astros 4-2 Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Texas goes for the sweep Wednesday night.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez allowed two solo homers — one to George Springer to lead off the bottom of the first and one to Carlos Correa to lead off the fourth. He left trailing 2-1 after six innings. Jose Leclerc took over and threw a scoreless seventh. Keone Kela started the eighth and had two outs and two on (after an infield single and a walk) before Matt Bush came in to face Jose Altuve. Bush got Altuve swinging on a curve ball out of the zone to end the inning and preserve the 4 -2 lead. Bush pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the four-out save, his eighth. Leclerc earned the win, his first in the majors.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers got on the board with a run in the fifth to pull to within 2-1. Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor started the inning with opposite-field singles to left. Jurickson Profar reached to load the bases on a fielder’s choice to Correa at shortstop who tried to step on second before throwing to first in hopes of turning a double play. With two outs, Shin-Soo Choo worked a run-scoring walk to bring home Lucroy. Elvis Andrus popped out to second to leave the bases loaded. Rougned Odor homered to start the seventh inning to tie it at 2-2. Odor’s two-run, opposite-field homer in the eighth gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead. Lucroy singled ahead of the homer with two outs.
Notables: Rougned Odor collected three hits in a game for the first time in 2017. He did it 16 times in 2016. He also hit two homers for the first time since Opening Day. The last Rangers player to hit two homers in seventh inning or later to either tie of give Texas the lead was Nelson Cruz on Sept. 10, 2010 against the Yankees ... Odor becomes the third Rangers second baseman with three seasons of 10 or more homers, joining Ian Kinsler (seven seasons) and Julio Franco (three) ... Odor has seven homers at Minute Maid Park, the most at any road stadium in his career ... Odor has multiple hits (two Monday night) in consecutive games for the first time in ’17.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Texas
000
010
120
—
4
6
0
Houston
100
100
000
—
2
7
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields cf
4
0
1
0
0
3
.293
Hoying cf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.224
Choo rf
2
0
0
1
3
2
.253
Rua lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.204
Andrus ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.292
Beltre dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.317
Mazara lf-rf
2
0
0
0
2
2
.284
Lucroy c
4
2
2
0
0
1
.265
Odor 2b
4
2
3
3
0
1
.219
Gallo 1b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.199
Profar 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.104
Totals 33
4
6
4
5
16
Houston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Springer cf
3
1
1
1
1
0
.275
Gonzalez lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.303
Altuve 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.312
Correa ss
4
1
1
1
0
0
.293
McCann c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.265
Gattis dh
3
0
0
0
1
0
.271
Gurriel 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.271
Bregman 3b
3
0
1
0
0
0
.249
Aoki rf
3
0
2
0
0
1
.273
Totals 32
2
7
2
2
4
LOB—Texas 7, Houston 5. 2B—DeShields (7), Aoki (6). HR—Odor (10), off Devenski; Odor (11), off Gregerson; Springer (18), off Martinez; Correa (12), off Martinez. RBIs—Choo (30), Odor 3 (29), Springer (41), Correa (41). CS—Mazara (1), Aoki (2). DP—Texas 1.
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Martinez
6
5
2
2
0
1
82
4.67
Leclerc, W, 1-1
1
0
0
0
1
1
17
1.72
Kela, H, 6
2/3
1
0
0
1
1
17
3.33
Bush, S, 8-10
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
1
19
2.28
Houston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Peacock
4 2/3
2
1
1
4
10
96
3.00
Harris
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
2
14
2.02
Devenski, BS, 2-4
1
2
1
1
1
1
19
2.77
Gregerson, L, 2-2
1
2
2
2
0
1
14
5.19
Feliz
1
0
0
0
0
2
11
3.72
Inherited runners-scored—Bush 2-0, Harris 3-0. T—3:07. A—27,615 (42,060).
