Rougned Odor, right, celebrates with Joey Gallo after Odor’s two-run homer against the Astros Luke Gregerson in the eighth inning Tuesday night. The Rangers held on for the 4-2 win at Minute Maid Park. Eric Christian Smith AP

Texas Rangers

June 13, 2017 10:18 PM

Rougned Odor rips two homers to lead Rangers past Astros

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

HOUSTON

Rougned Odor homered twice, including a go-ahead, two-run shot in the eighth inning to lead the Rangers past the Astros 4-2 Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Texas goes for the sweep Wednesday night.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez allowed two solo homers — one to George Springer to lead off the bottom of the first and one to Carlos Correa to lead off the fourth. He left trailing 2-1 after six innings. Jose Leclerc took over and threw a scoreless seventh. Keone Kela started the eighth and had two outs and two on (after an infield single and a walk) before Matt Bush came in to face Jose Altuve. Bush got Altuve swinging on a curve ball out of the zone to end the inning and preserve the 4 -2 lead. Bush pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the four-out save, his eighth. Leclerc earned the win, his first in the majors.

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers got on the board with a run in the fifth to pull to within 2-1. Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor started the inning with opposite-field singles to left. Jurickson Profar reached to load the bases on a fielder’s choice to Correa at shortstop who tried to step on second before throwing to first in hopes of turning a double play. With two outs, Shin-Soo Choo worked a run-scoring walk to bring home Lucroy. Elvis Andrus popped out to second to leave the bases loaded. Rougned Odor homered to start the seventh inning to tie it at 2-2. Odor’s two-run, opposite-field homer in the eighth gave the Rangers a 4-2 lead. Lucroy singled ahead of the homer with two outs.

Notables: Rougned Odor collected three hits in a game for the first time in 2017. He did it 16 times in 2016. He also hit two homers for the first time since Opening Day. The last Rangers player to hit two homers in seventh inning or later to either tie of give Texas the lead was Nelson Cruz on Sept. 10, 2010 against the Yankees ... Odor becomes the third Rangers second baseman with three seasons of 10 or more homers, joining Ian Kinsler (seven seasons) and Julio Franco (three) ... Odor has seven homers at Minute Maid Park, the most at any road stadium in his career ... Odor has multiple hits (two Monday night) in consecutive games for the first time in ’17.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Texas

000

010

120

4

6

0

Houston

100

100

000

2

7

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields cf

4

0

1

0

0

3

.293

Hoying cf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.224

Choo rf

2

0

0

1

3

2

.253

Rua lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.204

Andrus ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

.292

Beltre dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

.317

Mazara lf-rf

2

0

0

0

2

2

.284

Lucroy c

4

2

2

0

0

1

.265

Odor 2b

4

2

3

3

0

1

.219

Gallo 1b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.199

Profar 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.104

Totals 33

4

6

4

5

16

Houston AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Springer cf

3

1

1

1

1

0

.275

Gonzalez lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.303

Altuve 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.312

Correa ss

4

1

1

1

0

0

.293

McCann c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.265

Gattis dh

3

0

0

0

1

0

.271

Gurriel 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.271

Bregman 3b

3

0

1

0

0

0

.249

Aoki rf

3

0

2

0

0

1

.273

Totals 32

2

7

2

2

4

LOB—Texas 7, Houston 5. 2B—DeShields (7), Aoki (6). HR—Odor (10), off Devenski; Odor (11), off Gregerson; Springer (18), off Martinez; Correa (12), off Martinez. RBIs—Choo (30), Odor 3 (29), Springer (41), Correa (41). CS—Mazara (1), Aoki (2). DP—Texas 1.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Martinez

6

5

2

2

0

1

82

4.67

Leclerc, W, 1-1

1

0

0

0

1

1

17

1.72

Kela, H, 6

 2/3

1

0

0

1

1

17

3.33

Bush, S, 8-10

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

1

19

2.28

Houston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Peacock

4 2/3

2

1

1

4

10

96

3.00

Harris

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

2

14

2.02

Devenski, BS, 2-4

1

2

1

1

1

1

19

2.77

Gregerson, L, 2-2

1

2

2

2

0

1

14

5.19

Feliz

1

0

0

0

0

2

11

3.72

Inherited runners-scored—Bush 2-0, Harris 3-0. T—3:07. A—27,615 (42,060).

Sports Videos