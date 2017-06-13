Day off and Ross’s debut gives Rangers rotation extra day of rest

The Rangers are hoping to give their starting rotation an extra day of rest if Tyson Ross is able to make his debut Friday against the Mariners at Globe Life Park.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister said if Ross stays on course this week that Friday is the most likely day for him to come off the disabled list. Ross has taken it slow since having surgery in October to correct thoracic outlet syndrome issues. The Rangers have an off day Thursday, their last before a 20-game stretch before their next day off July 6. The Rangers play at the Yankees, Indians and White Sox in the middle of the stretch.
The rotation against the Mariners this weekend is currently set up to be Ross, Martin Perez and Yu Darvish. Banister said Austin Bibens-Dirkx is still in the mix as a potential rotation option.
Hamels close
Left-hander Cole Hamels could make his first rehab start next week. Banister said Hamels may not need to throw another bullpen before going out on a rehab assignment. Hamels has been on the disabled list May 3 with a right oblique strain. Hamels threw two, 15-pitch innings of live batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Carlos Gomez, Ryan Rua and Jared Hoying were in the box against him.
Banister liked what he saw from Hamels.
“Cutter was sharp, breaking ball had good shape to it,” he said. “We’ll see how he makes it through the week. We’re not tied to having him throw one more BP session.”
Hamels also threw a bullpen in Washington.
A.J. Griffin threw medium range long toss on Tuesday and is still a couple of weeks away from throwing off a mound. He has the same injury as Hamels.
Lefty acquired
The Rangers acquired left-hander Joely Rodriguez from the Phillies for a player to be named later or cash considerations. He has been optioned to Triple A Round Rock.
Rodriguez spent the entire 2017 season with the Phillies before being designated for assignment on June 8. He was 1-2 with a 6.33 ERA in 27 innings. He made his MLB debut with the Phillies in September and a 2.79 ERA in 12 games. Manager Jeff Banister knows Rodriguez from the Pirates organization. Rodriguez spent his first six seasons with Pittsburgh before going to the Phillies in December 2014.
Banister said Rodriguez helps fill some need for left-handed pitching depth in the organization.
