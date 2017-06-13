Jeffress hopes string of scoreless innings brings Rangers relief

Reliever Jeremy Jeffress is hoping he’s rediscovered his groove. He’s made three consecutive scoreless appearances, including two innings Monday night to close out the Rangers’ 6-1 win over the Astros.
Jeffress hopes a better mix of pitches instead of relying on his sinker so much has helped him turn a corner. Jeffress, along with Tony Barnette, and others were expected to provide a deep and sturdy bullpen. But April and May did not always go smoothly. Jeffress has allowed 14 earned runs in his first 20 2/3 innings before putting together a string of 4 1/3 scoreless.
“I’ve been working on my secondary stuff,” said Jeffress, who allowed a hit, a walk and struck out one Monday night. “When I first started struggling I was throwing nothing but sinkers and hitters have been sitting on it from seeing it in scouting reports every where. And I was sticking to one location.”
Jeffress changed speeds more Monday night.
“That was the key,” he said. “And using my off-speed stuff in the zone until I have to expand.”
Finishing the game allowed manager Jeff Banister to save closer Matt Bush, who had warmed in the bullpen Monday night before Nomar Mazara’s three-run homer in the eighth gave the Rangers a five-run cushion.
“Absolutely,” Banister said. “It was huge to record those six outs and keep us from using our closer in that game.”
