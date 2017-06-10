Cole Hamels threw live batting practice Saturday for the third time since his May 3 injury.
Cole Hamels threw live batting practice Saturday for the third time since his May 3 injury. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Cole Hamels threw live batting practice Saturday for the third time since his May 3 injury. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

June 10, 2017 11:48 AM

Rangers pitchers Hamels, Griffin make more progress

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

WASHINGTON

The next step for Cole Hamels in his road back to the Texas Rangers' rotation is to throw live batting practice early in the week at Houston.

The left-hander threw his third bullpen session Sunday while the Rangers took on the Washington Nationals. He again felt no issues with his strained right oblique, which he injured more than a month ago.

If all goes well with live BP, he could be sent on a rehab assignment and return to the Rangers either just before or after the All-Star break.

Hamels is about three weeks ahead of right-hander A.J. Griffin, who has the same injury. Griffin played catch Saturday for the second straight day and said that he had no issues.

Griffin isn't sure when he will start to throw bullpen sessions.

"I'm going to prepare fairly slowly," Griffin said. "When I get hurt like his, I turn off my brain and do what they tell me to do."

Griffin might not have a rotation spot once he is healthy. Hamels and Tyson Ross should both be off the disabled list, joining Yu Darvish, Andrew Cashner and Martin Perez in the rotation.

Center fielder Carlos Gomez was scheduled to give his strained right hamstring its first game test by serving as the designated hitter Saturday night for Triple A Round Rock. He is likely to be reinstated from the DL next weekend.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Related stories from the Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start
Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day 0:49

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day
Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter 2:14

Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter

View More Video

Sports Videos