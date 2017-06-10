Beltre to start Saturday for Rangers

Not only did Adrian Beltre avoid the 10-day disabled list Saturday, he was put into the Texas Rangers starting lineup.
Beltre was penciled in as the third baseman and cleanup hitter — his usual spots — after showing that he could play without significant limitations on his sprained left ankle.
“I expected it would be better, but not this soon,” Beltre said. “The pain is less. The inflammation went down quicker, and I’m moving around better. I’m confident I don’t need the DL.”
Beltre originally believed he would goon the DL after the injury occurred Tuesday, when as he landed awkwardly on first base in the first inning of a game against the New York Mets.
The ankle had improved enough by Friday to allow him to hit on the field, take ground balls and jog. Manager Jeff Banister said that Beltre lobbied to get into the lineup for the opener against the Washington Nationals.
Beltre had to settle for the Saturday matinee.
“He fought hard to get in the lineup yesterday,” Banister said. “There comes a point in time as we sit down and have discussions like this, he knows himself. ... I’ve got to listen to where he believes he is.”
