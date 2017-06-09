Cashner, Lucroy lead Rangers to trip-opening win, beating the Nats solidly

The schedule makers didn’t do the Texas Rangers any favors on this six-game road trip.

First up, the best team in the National League for three games.

Next comes three against the best team in the American League and in baseball.

The Rangers, though, still fancy themselves as a contending club, despite their sub-.500 record after a stretch of 11 losses in 14 games and coming off a 2-6 homestand.

They looked like a complete club Friday for the first time in a long time.

Andrew Cashner allowed one run in seven innings, and Jonathan Lucroy collected three of the Rangers’ 13 hits, one of which was a two-run homer, as the Rangers beat the Washington Nationals.

The Rangers said it was important to start the trip with the kind of game they played at Nationals Park.

“It’s huge. It kind of sets the tone for the whole trip,” Cashner said. “We’ve got two day games coming up, and then we’ve got Houston. It doesn’t get any easier. It’s the major leagues. It’s not going to get any easier the rest of the season.”

Rougned Odor also homered for the Rangers, who never trailed after jumping on Nationals starter Tanner Roark early. They collected 11 hits in six-plus innings against the former Rangers minor leaguer, including three straight to open the third.

The final hit was a single by Lucroy that scored Elvis Andrus, whose leadoff single extended his hit streak to 13 games.

The Rangers benefited from two Nationals errors that led to their next three runs.

Lucroy’s homer, with two outs in the fifth, came three batters after an error on Ryan Zimmerman to open the inning. Trey Turner booted a Joey Gallo roller to open the sixth, and Nomar Mazara took a two-out bases-loaded walk five batters later for another run and a 4-0 lead.

Odor’s homer on the first pitch of the seventh inning chased Roark, who was sent to the Nationals in 2010 in the ill-fated traded for Cristian Guzman.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start Pause 0:49 Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day 2:14 Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter 1:31 Yu Darvish feels ready for regular season after Saturday start 1:02 Adrian Beltre plays it cool (and funny) as time as Rangers camp winds down 4:02 Josh Hamilton likes his chances at Rangers roster 3:07 Jeff Banister discusses impact Mike Napoli signing has on other Rangers 3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers 1:12 Rangers Derek Holland earned the win after Saturday against Astros 1:38 Rangers veteran Colby Lewis throws live batting practice Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy had the best view of Andrew Cashner on Friday during a 5-1 win (video by Jeff Wilson). jwilson@star-telegram.com

“I think his stuff was a little up today,” Lucroy said of his Team USA teammate during the World Baseball Classic. “Having faced him and I’ve caught him, too. He was just up in the zone and behind in the count.”

Cashner, though, was on the attack throughout. He had only one 1-2-3 inning, in the third, but finished seven innings on only 94 pitches.

His best work came in the fourth, when he retired Anthony Rendon and Matt Wieters to strand a runner at third and preserve the 1-0 lead.

Cashner (3-5) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out four. It was the best start by a Rangers starter since he allowed one run in seven innings May 28 at Toronto.

The rotation entered Friday with a 7.35 ERA in the previous16 games and only four quality starts in the previous 17. Cashner has been trending the right way of late.

“Our rotation needed a performance like this,” manager Jeff Banister said. “I think for Cash to be able to continue to build on the two previous was a good boost for him and a good boost for the rotation. Those guys in the starting rotation feed off each other. We need a few more like that.”

Especially against whom the Rangers are playing on this road trip. They started it the right way Friday night.

“It’s always important to get a win, but it’s even more important with the two teams we’re facing on the road trip,” Lucroy said. “You’re talking about two of the best teams in baseball right now. We had a pretty good game tonight, but I’ve got to give all the credit to Cash.”

Texas 001 021 100 — 5 13 0 Washington 000 001 001 — 2 9 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .249 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .300 Mazara lf 4 0 2 1 1 1 .292 Lucroy c 4 1 3 3 0 0 .268 Odor 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .209 Profar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .119 Gallo 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .200 DeShields cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .295 Hoying cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Cashner p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Rua ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Bush p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Totals 40 5 13 5 3 9

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. T.Turner ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Goodwin lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Raburn ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .323 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .365 Murphy 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .339 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .292 Wieters c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .270 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Roark p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Romero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 J.Turner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Drew ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .269 Ross pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Totals 35 2 9 2 2 6

E—T.Turner 2 (5), Zimmerman (8). LOB—Texas 13, Washington 8. 2B—Gallo (8), Zimmerman (19). HR—Lucroy (4), off Roark; Odor (9), off Roark. RBIs—Mazara (39), Lucroy 3 (16), Odor (25), Rendon (37), Drew (8). S—Cashner. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 8 (Choo, Andrus 2, Lucroy 2, Odor, Profar, Cashner); Washington 3 (T.Turner, Wieters, Taylor). RISP—Texas 1 for 10; Washington 2 for 8. Runners moved up—Odor, Wieters. LIDP—Andrus. GIDP—Odor. DP—Washington 2 (Roark, Zimmerman), (Murphy, T.Turner, Zimmerman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W, 3-5 7 6 1 1 2 4 94 3.17 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.76 Kela 1/3 2 1 1 0 0 10 3.74 Bush, S, 7-9 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.42

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark, L, 6-3 6 11 5 2 2 4 97 3.87 Romero 1 1 0 0 1 3 30 4.33 J.Turner 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.30 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.15

Roark pitched to 1 batter in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Bush 2-1. HBP—Roark (Lucroy). Umpires—Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari. T—3:00. A—38,332 (41,418).