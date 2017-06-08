Rangers senior director of amateur scouting Kip Fagg discusses Monday's MLB draft in which the club has picks Nos. 26 and 29 (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Rangers senior director of amateur scouting Kip Fagg discusses Monday's MLB draft in which the club has picks Nos. 26 and 29 (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com

June 08, 2017 4:07 PM

Rangers have two first-round picks to help restock depleted farm system

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

The Texas Rangers won’t be able to restock their farm system with one draft, but they hope the 2017 first-year eligible player draft helps start the process.

The Rangers are one of three teams (also the Cubs and Blue Jays) with two picks in the first round of the MLB draft, which begins at 6 p.m. Monday on the MLB Network. The first two rounds and two competitive balance rounds happen Monday night. Rounds 3-10 begin at noon Tuesday and the final 30 rounds begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can follow along with each pick using the MLB draft tracker.

The Rangers, Cubs and Blue Jays have two first-round picks because each club lost a free agent who was extended a qualifying offer after last season. The Rangers have the No. 26 pick and the No. 29 pick, thanks to Ian Desmond, who signed with the Rockies.

It’s impossible to predict who the Rangers will take in the first round because they won’t even know until moments before their selection. Kip Fagg, the Rangers senior director of amateur scouting, says the club is confident about its chances of adding several quality prospects to the system.

“So much of what is happening in front of you is too unsure to predict, but I do think with the depth of this draft, where we’re picking, we’re going to get two players we really covet,” Fagg said. “It’s always the best player for us. That comes from [general manager Jon Daniels] and on down. You just want the best talent.”

Texas, of course, is busting with a lot of potential prospects, both at the college and high school levels. The top-ranked prospect in Tarrant County, according to Baseball America’s Top 500, is Arlington Martin outfielder Tristen Lutz, who is ranks 35th nationally and third in Texas. The state’s top prospect is right-handed pitcher Shane Baz, from Tomball Concordia Lutheran, who is committed to TCU. He ranks No. 11 nationally.

Colleyville Heritage right-hander Alex Scherff is Texas’ fifth-ranked prospect and 60th nationally.

“We’ve identified guys in Texas in the past, maybe we haven’t taken them or they haven’t gotten to us,” Fagg said. “I feel very confident we have this state covered and we know the players well enough for me to go up there and take them and feel good about it.”

The Rangers pride themselves on doing their due diligence on the backgrounds and character of each draft prospect. That could be interesting on Monday. One of the top left-handers in the country, Seth Romero, who was repeatedly punished and ultimately dismissed in May by the University of Houston, is ranked No. 27 by Baseball America. Many believe he’ll fall because of concerns about his character.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Texas’ top talent

Here’s look at all the draft prospects from Texas listed on Baseball America’s Top 500 list, with overall rank:

Rank

Player

Position

School (Hometown/HS)

11

Shane Baz

RHP

Tomball Concordia Lutheran

27

Seth Romero

LHP

Houston (West Columbia)

35

Tristen Lutz

OF

Arlington Martin

56

Corbin Martin

RHP

Texas A&M (Cypress Ranch)

60

Alex Scherff

RHP

Colleyville Heritage

74

Bryce Bonnin

RHP

Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

78

Connor Wong

C

Houston (Pearland)

79

Evan Skoug

C

TCU (Libertyville, Ill.)

81

Morgan Cooper

RHP

Texas (Jarrell)

85

Mason House

OF

Whitehouse

129

Cole Turney

OF

Richmond Travis

134

Adam Oviedo

SS

Alvarado

177

Asa Lacy

LHP

Kerrville Tivy

182

Glenn Otto

RHP

Rice (Spring Concordia Lutheran)

198

Bryce Johnson

OF

Sam Houston State (Cypress Ranch)

223

Kamron Fields

OF

Garland Lakeview Centennial

240

Jack Conlon

RHP

Sugar Land

247

Tylor Fischer

RHP

Houston Langham Creek

251

Kyle Johnston

RHP

Texas (Flower Mound)

276

Joe Gobillot

LHP

Houston St. John’s

277

Nick Kennedy

LHP

Texas (Tampa, Fla. Alonso)

284

Jake Lyons

RHP

Weatherford Junior College

285

Dane Myers

RHP/3B

Rice (Katy Taylor)

294

Zach DeLoach

OF

Carrollton Hebron

299

Orlando Garcia

SS

Texas Tech (El Paso Americas)

302

Josh Breaux

C

McLennan JC (Tomball)

303

Tyler Ivey

RHP

Grayson JC (Rockwall-Heath)

304

Seth Elledge

RHP

Dallas Baptist (Frisco Centennial)

346

Brian Howard

RHP

TCU (St. Louis University, Mo.)

347

Brigham Hill

RHP

Texas A&M (Nacogdoches)

348

Cason Sherrod

RHP

Texas A&M (Dallas White)

353

Isaiah Henry

RHP

Galena Park North Shore

356

Austin Wade

OF

TCU (Midland)

358

Brandon Venter

3B

McLennan JC (Flower Mound Marcus)

367

Canaan Smith

C

Rockwall-Heath

372

Marshall Kasowski

RHP

West Texas A&M (Conroe Oak Ridge)

435

Stephen Keller

RHP

Huffman Hargrave

454

Parker Mushinski

LHP

Texas Tech (Argyle)

456

Russell Smith

LHP

Midlothian

469

D’Mond LaFond

RHP

Refugio

478

Nick Choruby

OF

Texas A&M (Portland, Ore., Jesuit)

480

Dalton Higgins

RHP

Dallas Baptist (Fort Worth Calvary)

492

Travis Jones

OF/1B

Texas (Atascocita)

493

Mitchell Traver

RHP

TCU (Houston Christian)

