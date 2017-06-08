Rangers have two first-round picks to help restock depleted farm system

The Texas Rangers won’t be able to restock their farm system with one draft, but they hope the 2017 first-year eligible player draft helps start the process.
The Rangers are one of three teams (also the Cubs and Blue Jays) with two picks in the first round of the MLB draft, which begins at 6 p.m. Monday on the MLB Network. The first two rounds and two competitive balance rounds happen Monday night. Rounds 3-10 begin at noon Tuesday and the final 30 rounds begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can follow along with each pick using the MLB draft tracker.
The Rangers, Cubs and Blue Jays have two first-round picks because each club lost a free agent who was extended a qualifying offer after last season. The Rangers have the No. 26 pick and the No. 29 pick, thanks to Ian Desmond, who signed with the Rockies.
It’s impossible to predict who the Rangers will take in the first round because they won’t even know until moments before their selection. Kip Fagg, the Rangers senior director of amateur scouting, says the club is confident about its chances of adding several quality prospects to the system.
“So much of what is happening in front of you is too unsure to predict, but I do think with the depth of this draft, where we’re picking, we’re going to get two players we really covet,” Fagg said. “It’s always the best player for us. That comes from [general manager Jon Daniels] and on down. You just want the best talent.”
Texas, of course, is busting with a lot of potential prospects, both at the college and high school levels. The top-ranked prospect in Tarrant County, according to Baseball America’s Top 500, is Arlington Martin outfielder Tristen Lutz, who is ranks 35th nationally and third in Texas. The state’s top prospect is right-handed pitcher Shane Baz, from Tomball Concordia Lutheran, who is committed to TCU. He ranks No. 11 nationally.
Colleyville Heritage right-hander Alex Scherff is Texas’ fifth-ranked prospect and 60th nationally.
“We’ve identified guys in Texas in the past, maybe we haven’t taken them or they haven’t gotten to us,” Fagg said. “I feel very confident we have this state covered and we know the players well enough for me to go up there and take them and feel good about it.”
The Rangers pride themselves on doing their due diligence on the backgrounds and character of each draft prospect. That could be interesting on Monday. One of the top left-handers in the country, Seth Romero, who was repeatedly punished and ultimately dismissed in May by the University of Houston, is ranked No. 27 by Baseball America. Many believe he’ll fall because of concerns about his character.
Texas’ top talent
Here’s look at all the draft prospects from Texas listed on Baseball America’s Top 500 list, with overall rank:
Rank
Player
Position
School (Hometown/HS)
11
Shane Baz
RHP
Tomball Concordia Lutheran
27
Seth Romero
LHP
Houston (West Columbia)
35
Tristen Lutz
OF
Arlington Martin
56
Corbin Martin
RHP
Texas A&M (Cypress Ranch)
60
Alex Scherff
RHP
Colleyville Heritage
74
Bryce Bonnin
RHP
Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
78
Connor Wong
C
Houston (Pearland)
79
Evan Skoug
C
TCU (Libertyville, Ill.)
81
Morgan Cooper
RHP
Texas (Jarrell)
85
Mason House
OF
Whitehouse
129
Cole Turney
OF
Richmond Travis
134
Adam Oviedo
SS
Alvarado
177
Asa Lacy
LHP
Kerrville Tivy
182
Glenn Otto
RHP
Rice (Spring Concordia Lutheran)
198
Bryce Johnson
OF
Sam Houston State (Cypress Ranch)
223
Kamron Fields
OF
Garland Lakeview Centennial
240
Jack Conlon
RHP
Sugar Land
247
Tylor Fischer
RHP
Houston Langham Creek
251
Kyle Johnston
RHP
Texas (Flower Mound)
276
Joe Gobillot
LHP
Houston St. John’s
277
Nick Kennedy
LHP
Texas (Tampa, Fla. Alonso)
284
Jake Lyons
RHP
Weatherford Junior College
285
Dane Myers
RHP/3B
Rice (Katy Taylor)
294
Zach DeLoach
OF
Carrollton Hebron
299
Orlando Garcia
SS
Texas Tech (El Paso Americas)
302
Josh Breaux
C
McLennan JC (Tomball)
303
Tyler Ivey
RHP
Grayson JC (Rockwall-Heath)
304
Seth Elledge
RHP
Dallas Baptist (Frisco Centennial)
346
Brian Howard
RHP
TCU (St. Louis University, Mo.)
347
Brigham Hill
RHP
Texas A&M (Nacogdoches)
348
Cason Sherrod
RHP
Texas A&M (Dallas White)
353
Isaiah Henry
RHP
Galena Park North Shore
356
Austin Wade
OF
TCU (Midland)
358
Brandon Venter
3B
McLennan JC (Flower Mound Marcus)
367
Canaan Smith
C
Rockwall-Heath
372
Marshall Kasowski
RHP
West Texas A&M (Conroe Oak Ridge)
435
Stephen Keller
RHP
Huffman Hargrave
454
Parker Mushinski
LHP
Texas Tech (Argyle)
456
Russell Smith
LHP
Midlothian
469
D’Mond LaFond
RHP
Refugio
478
Nick Choruby
OF
Texas A&M (Portland, Ore., Jesuit)
480
Dalton Higgins
RHP
Dallas Baptist (Fort Worth Calvary)
492
Travis Jones
OF/1B
Texas (Atascocita)
493
Mitchell Traver
RHP
TCU (Houston Christian)
