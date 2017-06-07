Mets match Rangers’ rally with one of their own

The Rangers rallied and then cratered all in the span of a few minutes as the Mets held on for a 4-3 win Wednesday night at Globe Life Park.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish was dominant against just about every Mets’ hitter except for one: Jay Bruce. Bruce homered twice, including a two-run, go-ahead homer in the fourth inning. Darvish only allowed one other hit, a one-out single in the eighth on his 117th and last pitch of the game. Dario Alvarez took over to retire the side in the eighth. Darvish struck out nine and walked one. Matt Bush started the ninth with it tied at 3-3 and allowed a double to Lucas Duda before walking Curtis Granderson with two outs. Jose Reyes’ slow hopper up the middle was fielded by Rougned Odor, who rushed his throw, a one-hopper to Elvis Andrus for the force out at second base. Andrus couldn’t keep control of the throw, allowing pinch-runner Matt Reynolds to score and give the Mets a 4-3 lead. The run in the ninth was unearned.
How Rangers hitters fared: Delino DeShields led off with a single and moved to second on Shin-Soo Choo’s walk, and moved to third on Elvis Andrus’ single to left DeShields scored on Nomar Mazara’s fielder’s choice to shortstop and Mets’ starter Zack Wheeler induced Robinson Chirinos into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play to escape more damage. Wheeler held the Rangers scoreless over the next six innings, and didn’t let a baserunner beyond second the rest his outing. Mazara singled with two outs in the eighth before Robinson Chirinos homered to left to tie it at 3-3 against Mets’ reliever Jerry Blevins. The Rangers were retired in order in the ninth.
Notables: Andrus extended his hit streak to 12 games with a first-inning single. It’s the longest hit streak for the Rangers this season ... Darvish recorded his 900th strikeout to pass Fergie Jenkins (895) for sixth all-time in Rangers history ... Mazara has reached base by hit or walk for 28 consecutive games.
