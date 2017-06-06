Rangers edge Mets as Odor hopes for turnaround

The double Rougned Odor ripped in the second inning Tuesday came off his bat like it was 2016 again, so hard that New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda missed as he swiped to catch it.

The 108-mph exit velocity was faster than the home run he hit Sunday.

Considering the deep hole Odor is trying to escape, each hard-hit ball counts as progress. After Saturday’s game, when he struck out four times and stranded six, he’ll take it.

The .204 average he took into the opener of a two-game interleague series would seem to be enough to drive a 23-year-old mad. That’s what it’s doing to fans twice his age.

Odor, though, said that he doesn’t have a permanent case of the Mondays. He’s always having fun, he said, and always trying to help his team win.

If the Rangers are going to turn their season around and turn themselves into serious wild-card contenders before the July 31 trade deadline, they need Odor to turn his season around.

Maybe the Rangers’ 10-8 victory was the start. Odor and his teammates have hope.

“I have been feeling pretty good the last game,” Odor said. “My timing is better now. I just watched my videos and worked in the cage.

“That’s part of this game. It’s a really long season. We just have to battle the whole year. It’s up and down.”

Joey Gallo swatted a two-run homer in the third inning to give the Rangers the lead for good, and Nomar Mazara’s solo homer capped a three-run fourth as the Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak.

Odor’s double was his only hit but it was the key hit in the Rangers’ two-run second that erased a 2-1 deficit.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-0) earned his first career victory by logging 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Dillon Gee, whose first Rangers start and first start against the team that drafted him from Texas-Arlington lasted only 3 1/3 innings.

The Mets knocked three homers and scored four times against Gee, the Cleburne native who lives in Tarrant County. The Rangers have not committed to him for Sunday, the next time his turn comes up in the rotation.

They committed six years and $49.5 million to Odor in late March after a 33-homer season put him in elite category among American League second basemen. He connected in his first two plate appearances of the season and three times in the first week.

But he entered Tuesday batting only .188 in 51 games since the opening week, and for the second consecutive game he batted seventh. His lack of production from the middle of the lineup was hurting the offense.

That was especially true Saturday, when he batted three times with runners in scoring position and a fourth time as the potential winning run in the ninth inning. He struck out to end the 6-5 loss, yet said he wasn’t down.

“I was normal,” he said.

Odor also said that he isn’t feeling the pressure of his contract or the turmoil in his native Venezuela, which is gripped by a failed socialist government that is committing human rights violations each day.

Though his immediate family is with him in Texas, it’s hard for him to avoid the daily barrage of texts and videos from friends and family there. His escape, he said, is baseball.

“I know I signed the contract. I know that,” Odor said. “I know the situation in Venezuela is really bad right now, but as soon as I cross the line, I forget about everything. I just go out there and play.”

Elvis Andrus, Odor’s countryman, has experience with signing a mega-deal at a young age and then struggling after doing so. The best advice Andrus has tried to pass along to Odor is to keep things simple and be the player he has been all along.

The contract has impact.

“Even if he says no, for sure it impacts you a little bit,” Andrus said. “I always talked to him, ‘You got paid for what you did. You didn’t get paid for what you’re going to do.’

“He’s trying, for sure. That’s the least you can do when you’re going through a bad moment. But he’s talented enough and smart enough to make that adjustment. It’s a process for him.”

Another Venezuelan, Robinson Chirinos, has helped Odor review tape and might have struck on something that could fix Odor’s timing. It has through two games.

Chirinos reminds Odor each day of what he does when he’s at his best — Be ready, be on time, use his hands.

The work ethic is there, Chirinos said. The hits are going to come because of it.

“He’s trying to get to where he can be consistent at the plate,” Chirinos said. “He’s a guy who had an amazing year last year, and he’s going through a tough time this year. But the best thing I see from Rougned is he has a good attitude. That’s hard when you’re going through tough times.”

Odor, who has started all 58 games this season, is putting on a brave face. But the results the past two games might be the start of his turnaround.

“I’m just going to stay positive and help the team the best I can,” he said.

New York 112 000 013 — 8 17 0 Texas 122 302 00x — 10 16 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto lf 4 1 1 0 2 1 .307 Cabrera ss 5 1 3 1 1 2 .255 Bruce rf 6 0 1 1 0 0 .245 Walker 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .263 Duda 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .274 Flores 3b 5 1 3 0 0 0 .325 Granderson dh 3 1 1 2 2 0 .203 d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 1 0 0 .231 Lagares cf 5 2 4 1 0 0 .261 Totals 42 8 17 8 6 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 1 2 1 2 0 .251 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .303 Mazara rf 5 1 4 2 0 1 .289 Beltre 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .385 Kozma pr-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Gallo 1b 5 1 1 2 0 3 .204 Lucroy c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .256 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .204 Hoying cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .240 DeShields lf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .280 Totals 38 10 16 8 3 8

LOB—New York 13, Texas 8. 2B—Conforto (12), Odor (8), Hoying (2). HR—Lagares (2), off Gee; Cabrera (4), off Gee; Walker (8), off Gee; Granderson (5), off Bush; d’Arnaud (6), off Bush; Gallo (17), off deGrom; Mazara (7), off deGrom. RBIs—Cabrera (18), Bruce (37), Walker (32), Duda (22), Granderson 2 (21), d’Arnaud (19), Lagares (3), Choo (27), Mazara 2 (37), Beltre (6), Gallo 2 (36), Hoying (6), DeShields (9). SB—Lagares (1), DeShields 2 (10). SF—DeShields. Runners left in scoring position—New York 7 (Conforto, Duda 3, Flores, Lagares 2); Texas 3 (Gallo, Lucroy 2). RISP—New York 2 for 15; Texas 3 for 12. Runners moved up—Bruce, Hoying, Andrus, Choo. GIDP—Bruce, d’Arnaud, Andrus. DP—New York 1 (Cabrera, Walker, Duda); Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Gallo), (Gallo, Andrus, Bush).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA deGrom, L, 4-3 4 10 8 8 1 2 69 4.75 Smoker 2 3 2 2 1 3 33 7.56 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 7.45 Edgin 1 2 0 0 1 2 32 2.49

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gee 3 1/3 8 4 4 4 2 83 3.60 Bibens-Dirkx, W, 1-0 1 2/3 2 0 0 0 0 33 4.08 Claudio 3 3 1 1 1 2 34 2.86 Bush 1 4 3 3 1 1 23 2.61

Inherited runners-scored—Bibens-Dirkx 2-0. WP—deGrom. Umpires—Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Chris Guccione. T—3:19. A—32,617 (48,114).