Rangers hold on against Mets to snap four-game losing streak

The Rangers scored more runs Tuesday night than they had in their previous three games combined to rout the Mets 10-8 at Globe Life Park.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Dillon Gee’s first start for the Rangers didn’t go the way he hoped but the offense had his back. Gee was charged with four earned runs on eight hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings and left with a 5-4 lead. Austin Bibens-Dirkx replaced Gee with one out and runners on the corners in the fourth and escaped with no runs scoring. He induced a pop out to Adrian Beltre in shallow left and then Beltre moved quickly to his left to snag a line drive to end the inning. Bibens-Dirkx allowed two hits in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Alex Claudio allowed a run in three innings of relief before giving way to Matt Bush. Bush was tagged for three runs on four hits, including two homers which pulled the Mets to within 10-8. Bush induced a 3-6-1 double play with the tying runs on base to end the game.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored runs in each of the first four innings to keep pace with the Mets and finally broke it open with the a three-run fourth. Shin-Soo Choo singled and later scored on Adrian Beltre’s groundout in the first. They added two more in the second and third innings. Jonathan Lucroy singled and Rougned Odor doubled to start the second and scored on RBIs by Jared Hoying and Delino DeShields. Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the third regained the lead (for good) 5-4 in the third. Hoying and DeShields singled to start the fourth and Hoying scored on a wild pitch Ball 4 to Choo. DeShields scored on 4-6-3 double play to make it 7-4. Nomar Mazara followed with a solo homer to push the lead to 8-4.
Notables: Beltre had a hit and an RBI to give him 2,952 career hits and 1,577 career RBIs. Beltre is four hits from tying Willie Keeler for No. 33 all-time in hits and four RBIs from tying Jake Beckley for No. 42 all-time in RBIs. The Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera has two more RBIs than Beltre at the moment and ranks No. 43 all-time ... Bibens-Dirkx earned his first major league win ... Mazara tied his career-high with four hits, which he did a year ago to the day, June 6, 2016, against the Astros.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments