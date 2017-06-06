Dillon Gee makes first start for Rangers against the Mets, his former team

Dillon Gee grew up in Cleburne dreaming of pitching for the Texas Rangers. He attended UT Arlington, just a few miles from Globe Life Park, and lives in Aledo. Gee, 31, makes his first start for the Rangers Tuesday night against the team he entered the big leagues with the New York Mets.
“It’s just a coincidence,” said Gee, who has made two relief appearances for the Rangers. “I just look at it as any other start. I just have to go out there and give the team a chance to win.”
3 Hits allowed by Dillon Gee in his last two starts combined for Triple A Round Rock. He held opponents scoreless over a combined 13 2/3 innings.
Gee is hoping to prove to the Rangers that he’s a good option to remain in the rotation with A.J. Griffin and Cole Hamels on the disabled list.
“It’s a good opportunity. I look at it as a chance to get a spot in the rotation. What happens after that, who knows,” he said.
Gee, who has yet to allow an earned run on four hits (including a homer) and a walk in 6 2/3 innings, faces right-hander Jacob deGrom (4-2, 3.97 ERA).
“Great guy. Good friend of mine,” said Gee, who pitched for the Mets for six seasons before signing with the Royals as a free agent for the 2016 season.
“I’m trying to not put so much emphasis on who it’s against. It’s just another start that I have to prepare for,” said Gee, who didn’t allow a run in his last two starts for Triple A Round Rock. He held opponents to three hits in his last 13 2/3 innings as a start for the Express. His last start came May 24 when he struck out nine and allowed two hits over six scoreless innings.
“The more I get on the mound, normally, the better I start feeling,” he said. “I’ve pitched a lot the last few days so hopefully I can carry that into [tonight].”
