Rougned Odor’s season-long slump becoming issue in Rangers’ lineup

Rougned Odor was moved down to the seventh spot in the batting order for Sunday’s game, the first time he’s hit below the fifth spot in 2017.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister was forced to make the move with Odor struggling at the plate. He was 2 for 18 in his previous four games before Sunday and is hitting .203. He’s the only Rangers player to start all 57 games, including 44 times batting fifth, six times batting second, five times batting cleanup and one game batting third.
.203 Rounged Odor’s batting average through the first 55 games, along with seven homers, 23 RBIs and 52 strikeouts. In 2016, he was hitting .263 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs with 44 strikeouts through the first 55 games.
Banister was hoping Adrian Beltre’s return to the lineup, hitting in front of Odor would help him see better pitches. Whether he has or not hasn’t matter in the five games since Beltre returned.
“I wanted to give him the opportunity to hit in a spot where he’s had a lot of success. That was hitting behind Beltre,” Banister said. “We wanted to give him a few games to see if that would spark him up.”
Odor, who declined questions after Saturday’s game and was unavailable before Sunday’s game, matched a career high with four strikeouts Saturday night and left six runners on base. In his last 15 games, Odor is 2 for 18 with runners in scoring position.
“You add up the number of opportunities that he’s had,” Banister said, not needing to finish the thought. “He’s a very tough kid, tough mentally and physically. But on the other side I can never lose sight of where he is experience-wise, age-wise. He’s still a young guy and he had a monster year last year.”
Rangers manager Jeff Banister on Rougned Odor
Elvis Andrus said the key for a slumping hitter is to keep it simple: see ball, hit ball.
“I learned from Adrian and great hitters that I played with is keep it simple,” Andrus said. “Sometimes we think so much about our swing not working and we go away from seeing the ball and hitting it. As soon as he can do that I believe he’ll be back to swinging and hitting the ball fine. He’s a really talented kid. He’s having to learn this year and make the adjustments.”
Banister said he decided on the move, in part, based on whether he thought Odor was gaining traction in the box.
“Are they barreling baseballs up, making hard outs? You can value that versus swing and miss, the chase, and then the overall success of your team,” he said.
Banister hopes moving Odor down in the order takes some pressure off.
Rougned Odor is the only Rangers’ player to start all 56 games this season. Sunday’s game he hit seventh in the order, the first time below the fifth spot in 2017.
“Sometimes we like different scenery. But he’s still in the game where we want him. It just happens to be in a different spot in the lineup,” Banister said. “We have an off day tomorrow. He can kind of take himself away from the game a little bit no matter what happens today. And then get ready for Tuesday. We’ll reassess then.”
Briefly
▪ Mike Napoli, who left Saturday’s game with reoccurring back spasms, did not play Sunday and will be reevaluated before Tuesday’s game.
▪ Tyson Ross said he feels good after making his third rehab start for Triple A Round Rock Saturday night. Ross, who is returning from October surgery to correct issues related to thoracic outlet syndrome, could join the Rangers’ rotation this weekend against the Nationals in Washington.
