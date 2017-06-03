Tyson Ross, right, with fellow starting pitcher Andrew Cashner, left, is likely to join the Rangers’ rotation next weekend against the Nationals in Washington. Ross made his third rehab start Saturday night for Triple A Round Rock.
June 03, 2017 7:20 PM

Tyson Ross likely to join Rangers’ rotation against Nationals in DC

By Stefan Stevenson

The Rangers hope Tyson Ross’s next start is next weekend against the Nationals in Washington. Ross made another rehab start Saturday night for Triple A Round Rock and is expected to join the Rangers’ rotation if his body responds well.

Ross has been recovering from October surgery to correct issues caused by thoracic outlet syndrome.

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said the club hopes he’s ready to go, especially with starters Cole Hamels and A.J. Griffin on the disabled list.

“It comes down to health and how he responds and rhythm and feel,” Banister said.

The Rangers have yet to announce Tuesday’s starting pitcher against the Mets. Yu Darvish will start Wednesday against the Mets on regular rest. Nick Martinez, Dillon Gee and Austin Bibens-Dirkx are the candidates for Tuesday. The Rangers are waiting to see how things go Saturday night and Sunday before deciding.

Martinez was in the bullpen as an emergency long relief option. He’ll still be in that spot Sunday if unused, and could get the start Tuesday if they don’t have to use him before then. Bibens-Dirkx made his first-career start on Wednesday night and Gee pitched four innings of relief Friday night.

“Any of those three could walk out there and give us a start,” Banister said.

