Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc was actived from the disabled list for Friday’s game against the Astros. Leclerc had been down since May 8 with a bruised right index finger.
June 02, 2017 5:51 PM

Jose Leclerc returns to a desperate Rangers’ bullpen

By Stefan Stevenson

ARLINGTON

The Rangers activated reliever Jose Leclerc from the disabled list before Friday’s game.

He had been out with a bruised right index finger since May 8.

Leclerc takes the roster of spot of Sam Dyson, who was designated for assignment. Leclerc has the type of stuff that could make him a solid candidate for the back end of the bullpen eventually, but he doesn’t expect to any vast changes soon.

“No, I don’t think so. It’s something the team has to decide and I’ll do my best to try to help,” said Leclerc, 23.

He has allowed three runs, including two in his last appearance on May 7 in Seattle. He walked three in the outing as the finger injury affected his ability to throw strikes.

“Now, I’ve got [that control] back,” he said.

Leclerc is 0-1 with a save and a 2.31 ERA in 10 appearances (11 2/3 innings). He has 18 strikeouts and five walks.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

