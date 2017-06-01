Rangers expected to part ways with former closer Sam Dyson

The Texas Rangers have run out of patience with reliever Sam Dyson. Dyson, the former closer who was demoted after a disastrous start to the season, never regained his effectiveness and took the loss Wednesday night after allowing two home runs in the 10th innings. Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported late Thursday that the Rangers will designate Dyson for assignment before Friday’s series opener against the Astros. The Rangers are hoping to find a trade partner and informed other clubs with one more than one showing interest, Rosenthal reports.
Sources: Struggling reliever Sam Dyson will be designated for assignment by #Rangers. Jose Leclerc will come off DL to take Dyson’s place.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 2, 2017
Dyson was demoted after blowing his first three save chances and taking a loss in another, the season opener. He is 1-6 and allowed 20 earned runs on 31 hits, including six homers, in just 16 2/3 innings. He walked 12 and struck out seven. A year ago, after assuming the closer role from Shawn Tolleson, Dyson tallied 38 saves with a 2.43 ERA and surrendered five homers in 70 1/3 innings.
Dyson was acquired in a deadline trade with the Marlins in July 2015 for minor league prospects catcher Tomas Telis and left-handed pitcher Cody Ege.
