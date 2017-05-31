Jose Leclerc set to rejoin Rangers’ bullpen Friday for Astros

Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc is expected to return to the bullpen for Friday’s series opener against the Astros at Globe Life Park.
Leclerc has been on the disabled list with a bruised right index finger since May 8 and his absence as left the already strained bullpen even more thin.
“It felt great. I think I’m ready to be back,” Leclerc said, a day after striking out the side on 15 pitches for Double A Frisco in a rehab inning Tuesday night.
Manager Jeff Banister said the club didn’t feel it necessary to have Leclerc work consecutive nights of rehab. He pitched a scoreless inning on Sunday, allowing on infield single.
“He’s going play catch today and we’ll see how he feels Friday,” said Banister, who will have to decide if he wants to continue with a seven-man bullpen or go back to having eight and one less player on the bench. “Do we go back to a full complement or stay with a [larger] bench, and how we go forward with the starters. There are a number of decisions to be made.”
