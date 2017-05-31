Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc, who has been on the disabled list since May 8 with a bruised right index finger, is expected to return to the bullpen on Friday against the Astros.
Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc, who has been on the disabled list since May 8 with a bruised right index finger, is expected to return to the bullpen on Friday against the Astros. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc, who has been on the disabled list since May 8 with a bruised right index finger, is expected to return to the bullpen on Friday against the Astros. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

May 31, 2017 7:00 PM

Jose Leclerc set to rejoin Rangers’ bullpen Friday for Astros

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc is expected to return to the bullpen for Friday’s series opener against the Astros at Globe Life Park.

Leclerc has been on the disabled list with a bruised right index finger since May 8 and his absence as left the already strained bullpen even more thin.

“It felt great. I think I’m ready to be back,” Leclerc said, a day after striking out the side on 15 pitches for Double A Frisco in a rehab inning Tuesday night.

Manager Jeff Banister said the club didn’t feel it necessary to have Leclerc work consecutive nights of rehab. He pitched a scoreless inning on Sunday, allowing on infield single.

“He’s going play catch today and we’ll see how he feels Friday,” said Banister, who will have to decide if he wants to continue with a seven-man bullpen or go back to having eight and one less player on the bench. “Do we go back to a full complement or stay with a [larger] bench, and how we go forward with the starters. There are a number of decisions to be made.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start
Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day 0:49

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day
Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter 2:14

Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter

View More Video

Sports Videos