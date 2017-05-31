Stephen Souza Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the second inning to erase the Rangers’ early 1-0 lead.
Stephen Souza Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the second inning to erase the Rangers’ early 1-0 lead. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Stephen Souza Jr. connected for a two-run homer in the second inning to erase the Rangers’ early 1-0 lead. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

May 31, 2017 11:32 PM

Bush, Dyson falter late as Rangers fall to Rays

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

In the game that took them to the one-third mark of their season, the Texas Rangers played into extra innings Wednesday trying to push their record back to .500.

They have won 25 times with Adrian Beltre on the disabled list and 16 times with Cole Hamels on the DL.

Things could have been a lot worse.

But things would have been better if not for one of the game’s worst bullpens, and the most beleaguered reliever of them all was again in the middle of another loss.

Sam Dyson allowed a home run to Logan Morrison to start the 10th inning and a two-run shot to Derek Norris with two outs, and the Rangers were unable to overcome a blown save by Matt Bush an inning earlier as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for a 7-4 victory.

The Rangers were an out away from pulling off a second straight win and a .500 record after the first two months of the season. Instead, they will open June with an off day Thursday at 26-28 with the sizzling Houston Astros coming to town this weekend.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx was making his first major-league start after four appearances as the long man. The Rangers didn’t have him on a pitch count, but they weren’t expecting a complete game.

They knew the bullpen would take on a heavy workload, and knew the offense would need to scratch and claw for runs against Rays ace Chris Archer.

The short-start, good-bullpen, run-manufacturing win has been tough to come by so far, but the Rangers were in a position to strike on the combination.

The offense pieced together enough offense to stay in the game, scoring their first three runs on an Adrian Beltre sacrifice fly, a Jonathan Lucroy double play and an Elvis Andrus fielder’s choice.

Andrus delivered their fourth run with a clutch two-out double in the seventh. It looked as if it would be the game-winning run thanks to  3 1/3 scoreless relief innings by Jeremy Jeffress and Alex Claudio.

Bibens-Dirkx started fast, needing only six pitches in the first inning, before the Rays settled in with their approach. They saw 78 pitches over the next 3 2/3 innings and scored two in the second inning and another in the third for a 3-1 lead.

Bibens-Dirks, who spent 12 years in the minors and independent ball before his first call to the majors in early May, ended up allowing only five hits. He walked three, but fell an out shy of his goal of five innings.

That put the bullpen to work early, but Jeffress and Claudio were up to the task. Bush wasn’t.

Bush took over in the ninth and made quick work of the first two batters. Kevin Kiermaier, though, spoiled a second straight Rangers victory when he swatted the first pitch he saw into the right-field seats to tie the game.

The Rangers, still unwilling to let Bush pitch more than an inning, went to Dyson for the 10th and watched Morrison take him deep just over the left-field wall. Norris got him four batters later after an error on Pete Kozma that kept the inning alive.

Dyson, who hadn’t pitched since failing to retire any of the seven batters he faced May 24 at Fenway Park, saw his record drop to 1-6 this season.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Tampa Bay

021

000

001

3

7

10

0

Texas

100

110

100

1

5

9

2

Tampa Bay AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Dickerson dh

6

1

1

0

0

0

.341

Kiermaier cf

5

1

1

1

0

0

.246

Longoria 3b

4

0

2

1

1

0

.242

Morrison 1b

3

2

2

1

2

0

.249

Souza Jr. rf

5

1

1

2

0

1

.275

Rasmus lf

3

0

1

0

0

0

.253

Weeks Jr. ph

0

0

0

0

1

0

.233

Smith pr-lf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.261

Beckham ss

4

1

0

0

1

1

.266

Norris c

5

1

1

2

0

2

.204

Robertson 2b

5

0

1

0

0

1

.206

Totals 41

7

10

7

5

5

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo rf

4

1

1

0

0

0

.258

Rua lf

0

1

0

0

1

0

.207

Andrus ss

4

1

3

2

1

0

.297

Mazara lf-rf

4

0

1

0

1

1

.284

Beltre dh

4

1

2

2

0

0

.333

DeShields pr-dh

0

0

0

0

0

0

.271

Odor 2b

5

0

1

0

0

0

.207

Lucroy c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.258

Gallo 3b-1b

4

0

0

0

0

4

.207

Napoli 1b

3

1

1

0

0

2

.197

Kozma pr-3b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.167

Hoying cf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.231

Totals 37

5

9

4

3

10

E—Choo (2), Kozma (2). LOB—Tampa Bay 9, Texas 6. 2B—Dickerson (17), Longoria (14), Rasmus (4), Andrus 2 (14), Beltre (2), Napoli (6). HR—Souza Jr. (10), off Bibens-Dirkx; Kiermaier (6), off Bush; Morrison (15), off Dyson; Norris (5), off Dyson. RBIs—Kiermaier (17), Longoria (29), Morrison (36), Souza Jr. 2 (33), Norris 2 (17), Andrus 2 (29), Beltre 2 (2). SB—Choo (4). SF—Beltre. Runners left in scoring position—Tampa Bay 2; Texas 3 (Mazara 2, Beltre). DP—Tampa Bay 2.

Tampa Bay

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Archer

7

7

4

4

2

7

114

3.74

Pruitt, W 4-1

2

0

0

0

0

3

24

6.85

Colome, S, 15-17

1

2

1

1

1

0

17

2.05

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Bibens-Dirkx

4 2/3

5

3

3

3

2

84

4.50

Jeffress

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

0

17

5.73

Claudio

2

0

0

0

2

2

27

2.92

Bush, BS, 2-8

1

1

1

1

0

0

11

1.37

Dyson, L 1-6

1

3

3

1

0

1

25

10.80

Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 2-0. WP—Archer. T—3:45. A—24,410 (48,114).

Thursday: Idle

Rangers vs. Houston

7:05 p.m. Friday, FSSW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start
Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day 0:49

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day
Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter 2:14

Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter

View More Video

Sports Videos