Rangers won’t activate Ross this weekend

Right-hander Tyson Ross had nothing but the usual day-after soreness Tuesday as he returned to Globe Life Park from a Monday rehab start, and that was exactly what he wanted.
He also wanted another rehab start, and the Texas Rangers will give it to him rather than activate him this weekend.
Ross will make a third start in the minors Saturday, with the affiliate to be determined. His goal is to reach 100 pitches, which he did not do Monday for Triple A Round Rock at Omaha.
He lasted only 3 1/3 innings and threw 86 pitches while allowing six runs on six hits with five walks. He said that he couldn’t find a consistent release point, something that will get ironed out with more repetition.
“I’m coming out of it recovering well, so that’s the most important thing for me,” said Ross, who is on the 60-day disabled list. “I was just inconsistent overall. It’s been a while since I’ve had consistent work, and it’s not going to be smooth progression the entire way.”
The Rangers have three off days ahead in the next 10 days and could go with a four-man rotation of Nick Martinez, Yu Darvish, Andrew Cashner and Martin Perez until after Ross’ next start.
