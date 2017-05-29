Bibens-Dirkx, Gee candidates for Rangers’ Wednesday start

Dillon Gee enjoyed his commute to Globe Life Park on Monday, when he left from his home near the Tarrant/Parker County line and headed to work.
It’s hard to beat a 40-minute drive after playing in other cities his whole career.
“I could get used to that,” Gee said.
But the Cleburne native is still unsure when he will pitch for the Texas Rangers for the first time. It could come Wednesday as the starting pitcher in the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays, but he’s one of two options.
Manager Jeff Banister said that fellow right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx is the early favorite for the spot start in A.J. Griffin’s spot in the rotation, but the Rangers have some concern about his recent workload (179 pitches in seven days) as their long man.
If he’s showing signs of fatigue, Gee will get the nod. It might not be a bad way to go based on his past two starts for Triple A Round Rock.
Gee was riding a scoreless streak of 13 2/3 innings, allowing three hits.
“Everything was clicking finally,” Gee said. “It was just finding that routine and that consistency. My last 3 or 4 really good.”
Bibens-Dirkx, who opened the season at Round Rock, allowed four runs in 10 1/3 innings on the Rangers’ recent road trip, including one outing of 4 2/3 innings in which he allowed one hit.
“I like the way he’s pitched,” Banister said. “I feel like he’s built up some credibility with his teammates.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments