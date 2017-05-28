Rangers’ Martin Perez feels ‘perfect’ after 113-pitch outing

Martin Perez starts the Rangers’ homestand opener Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Park.
Perez is coming off a 113-pitch outing Wednesday against the Red Sox in Boston, the most pitches he’s thrown since Aug. 11, 2013, which was before his 2014 Tommy John surgery.
Perez, who threw his regularly-scheduled bullpen session in the bullpen during Friday’s game while serving as emergency backup when A.J. Griffin left the game with an injury, said his arm and body feel great. Getting his pitch count up close to his career-high of 115 was a great sign for Perez.
“It’s a process. Sometimes you don’t know how long it’s going to take [after Tommy John],” said Perez, who has quality starts in his past four outings. “It depends on how the game is going and the situation.”
Perez will try to stick to his strengths, pitching to contact, despite the Rays coming in with a record-setting strikeout pace (an MLB-leading 538 as of Sunday afternoon).
“That’s one of my goals, too, is try for strikeouts more because I’ve got good stuff,” he said. “But at the same time, I’ll stay with my plan. I’m a contact pitcher, when I’ve got a chance to get a double play or ground ball or get out of the inning quick, that’s what I need to do.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
