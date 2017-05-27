Rangers reaction remains flummoxed by streaky club

That 10-game win streak? Gone with the wind. That stable rotation that once led the majors in quality starts? Undone by injuries to Cole Hamels and A.J. Griffin, although Rangers starters still lead the American League with 28 quality starts. That offense that appeared to shake its penchant for strikeouts? It has returned with a vengeance.
Manager Jeff Banister’s message to his team? “Continue to grind through. There are good stretches and challenging stretches throughout any season,” he said. “When you’re challenged it doesn’t feel good, it doesn’t look good, mistakes are accentuated. When you’re incapable of capitalizing on run-scoring opportunities those get accentuated.”
The Rangers have lost five consecutive games and six of seven since winning 10 in a row. Banister still believes he has a good baseball team that will turn it around. Adrian Beltre could only help in that regard, right?
“You continue to grind through, things like this will turn around, we’ll get back on track of playing good baseball and good things will happen to us,” he said. “They’re a quality baseball team and the answer is right here and we just need to focus on all the little things. Stomping our feet and yelling and screaming is not going to make it change. What’s going to make it change is going out and playing hard baseball.”
Here’s the Rangers reaction after a fifth consecutive loss:
1. Blue Jays Way — No team has dominated the Rangers more than the Blue Jays since 2013. The Rangers are 8-20 against the Jays, not including 2-6 in the postseason. That’s the Rangers’ worst winning percentage against any club since ’13. Toronto is 6-2 against Texas since May 3, 2016, and has won the past five games at Rogers Centre.
2. Hoying takes a licking — Center fielder Jared Hoying made a great catch before crashing into the wall in the fifth inning Saturday. The blow knocked the wind of Hoying’s chest and he needed a few minutes to gather himself. He hit the wall with the right side of his body, and his right elbow was pinned between the wall and the right side of his rib cage, which caused most of his pain. He wore an ice pack around right chest area after the game but claimed he was fine.
“I don’t think it’s serious,” he said. “I knew I was fine, I was just trying to catch my breath and it took a little bit.”
Hoying checked out the wall before Friday’s game, pushing on it to see how much it gave.
“I thought, ‘Okay, it’ll probably hurt, but it’s got some give to it,’ and sure enough I run into it,” he said with a laugh. Despite having the wind knocked out of him, Hoying had te presence of mind to flip the ball to left fielder Delino DeShields who threw the ball back into the infield, preventing a runner from advancing to second.
“That’s just instincts kicking in there. Even if he wasn’t there I probably would have turned and fired it in and figured [my health] out from there,” Hoying said.
3. Bright spot — The Rangers bullpen, specifically Sam Dyson, looked more like his old self on Saturday. He pitched a perfect seventh, breaking two bats in the process.
“You saw the electric sinker, two broken bats, sinker was there, the changeup-slider combo was there,” Banister said.
Dyson returned for the eighth and struck out the first batter before a bunt single and a walk. Alex Claudio replaced Dyson and induced a soft ground ball back to the mound that skipped under his glove. If Claudio lets it go through it’s likely an inning-ending double play but instead the bases were loaded for the top of the order. Tony Barnette took over for Claudio and struck out Kevin Pillar and Devon Travis to prevent the Jays from adding to their lead.
4. Lighten Up, Francis — Russell Martin was hit on the arm by a Yu Darvish pitch in the second inning and glared at Darvish as headed to first base. Somebody from the Rangers’ dugout probably voiced their displeasure because Martin then turned their way and put his finger to his lips as if to shush them. It’s understandable for a player to be miffed at getting hit for the pain alone and it was the second batter in two innings that Darvish nicked with pitches high and a tad outside. Both Darvish pitches, in fact, were barely off the plate. Martin should realize if he’s going to crowd the inside of the plate he’s going to get nailed every so often. He reacted as if he’d never seen somebody throw inside before. Which is weird because he’s an experience veteran. Act like one.
“He was diving to hit the slider away,” Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos said. “It wasn’t really far inside.”
What about him glaring at Darvish and then the dugout? “That’s something we don’t care about,” he said.
Darvish noticed Martin staring but ignored him. “My focus was to get a ball from [umpire] Joe West,” Darvish said.
5. Props to Estrada — Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada has one of the better changeups in the majors and it was working on Saturday. He struck out eight and induced four pop outs on Saturday. “It was working for him,” Hoying said. “He was painting down and away, especially to lefties and he was hitting it. It’s a Bugs Buny changeup and it’s a god one.”
