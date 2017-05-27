Adrian Beltre rejoining Rangers after three positive rehab games

Some good news came down after the Rangers lost again to the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon.
Adrian Beltre could finally be joining the Rangers’ lineup Monday after playing in his third extended spring game in Arizona on Saturday. Beltre had two singles and a double in seven at-bats and played third base for seven innings. In three rehab games, Beltre was 7 for 17. He reported no soreness after Saturday’s game.
Beltre, who has been on the disabled list with a right calf strain all season, flew back to Texas Saturday night and will be re-evaluated Monday. If he checks out physically he could be activated for Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday at Globe Life Park.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments