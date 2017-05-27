Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre played in three extended spring games in Arizona, including seven innings in an intrasquad game on Saturday before flying back to Texas. He’ll take Sunday off before being evaluated Monday.
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre played in three extended spring games in Arizona, including seven innings in an intrasquad game on Saturday before flying back to Texas. He’ll take Sunday off before being evaluated Monday. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Texas Rangers

May 27, 2017 4:26 PM

Adrian Beltre rejoining Rangers after three positive rehab games

By Stefan Stevenson

TORONTO

Some good news came down after the Rangers lost again to the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon.

Adrian Beltre could finally be joining the Rangers’ lineup Monday after playing in his third extended spring game in Arizona on Saturday. Beltre had two singles and a double in seven at-bats and played third base for seven innings. In three rehab games, Beltre was 7 for 17. He reported no soreness after Saturday’s game.

Beltre, who has been on the disabled list with a right calf strain all season, flew back to Texas Saturday night and will be re-evaluated Monday. If he checks out physically he could be activated for Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday at Globe Life Park.

