Rangers add outfielder/first baseman Peter O’Brien to minor leagues

The Rangers acquired outfielder/first baseman Peter O’Brien on a waiver claim from the Reds Saturday afternoon.
He’ll be optioned to Double A Frisco and play in a game at Northwest Arkansas on Sunday and then be assigned to Triple A Round Rock on Thursday.
To make room on the 40-man roster, Tyson Ross was moved from the 10-day to 60-day disabled list. This won’t affect Ross joining the rotation soon. He’s expected to make another rehab start for Triple A Round Rock on Monday and then be evaluated as to whether he’s ready to join the Rangers.
O’Brien, 26, has split this season between Triple A Omaha and Louisville in the Kansas City and Cincinnati organizations. He joined the Royals from the Diamondbacks in January and hit .162 with three homers and six RBIs in 27 games for Omaha before being designated for assignment on May 10. The Red claimed him on May 16 and he went 4 for 20 with a homer and two RBis in five games for Louisville. He was DFA’d by the Reds on Thursday. The right-handed hitter has a .176 average with six homers and 12 RBIs in 36 career major league games with the Diamondbacks in 2015-16. He was a Yankees’ second-round selection in the 2012 draft.
