Adrian Beltre collects four hits, plays third base in rehab game

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre had four hits, including a double, in his second extended spring game in Arizona on Friday. Beltre played six innings at third base and took six at-bats. He had three singles, a double, a strikeout and fly out. He had two RBIs, scored a run and made a couple of routine plays at third base.
Beltre reported feeling fine after the game and is expected to play seven innings in another intrasquad game in Arizona on Saturday. Beltre has been on the disabled list with a strained right calf. He’ll be re-evaluated on Sunday. If everything checks out, he could return to the Rangers’ lineup next week.
Short stop Hanser Alberto played in the same game as Beltre and was 2 for 3 with two singles and a strikeout. He played seven innings at short stop, which included him charging a slow grounder and throwing on the run across his body to first base. Alberto has been on the disabled list all season with right shoulder tightness.
Leclerc’s plan
Reliever Jose Leclerc threw a bullpen in Arlington Friday and will go on a rehab assignment with Double A Frisco on Sunday. Leclerc is expected to pitch an inning Sunday in a game at Northwest Arkansas and then pitch again at Frisco on Tuesday.
Ross update
Right-hander Tyson Ross threw a bullpen Friday in Arlington and is scheduled to make his second rehab start for Triple A Round Rock on Monday at Omaha. He’s set to throw 90 pitches or six innings.
