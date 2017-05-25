Red Sox strike early to complete sweep of Rangers

Drew Pomeranz tied his career-high with 11 strikeouts in six innings Thursday, and Xander Bogaerts connected for his first homer of the season as the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 to complete a three-game sweep.
The Rangers struck out 20 times to tie the major-league record for a nine-inning game.
Elvis Andrus homered for the Rangers, and Nomar Mazara had two hits and an RBI, but two-run innings in the first and third against Nick Martinez sent the Rangers to their four loss in the past five games.
The first pitch was delayed 28 minutes by rain as the grounds crew tended to wet conditions in the infield and on the warning track.
How Rangers hitters fared: They reverted back to their strikeout ways, fanning 19 times. Eleven of those were against Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz, who had seven strikeouts in the first three innings. ... Elvis Andrus got the Rangers going with a home run to start the fourth. He has six homers the season, the same at Rougned Odor. ... Delino DeShieldds walked to start the sixth, stole second despite being picked off, and scored two batters later a Nomar Mazara singled.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez struggled with two outs in the first inning and no outs in the second. As a result, he didn’t make it into the sixth. ... Martinez retired the first two Boston hitters before allowing a single to Xander Bogaerts, who stole second and scored on Andrew Benintendi’s single. After a walk to Hanley Ramirez, Mitch Moreland singled in Benintendi. ... Martinez started the third by Dustin Pedroia before Bogaerts hit his first homer of the season. ... Tony Barnette showed well in the seventh, getting a double play and strikeout after inheriting two Dario Alvarez base runners. ... Keone Kela worked a scoreless seventh inning, but Alex Claudio allowed two two-out runs on a Deven Marrero home run in the eighth.
Texas
000
101
000
—
2
4
0
Boston
202
000
02x
—
6
10
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
DeShields cf
3
1
0
0
1
1
.287
Andrus ss
4
1
1
1
0
3
.270
Mazara rf
3
0
2
1
0
0
.276
Lucroy c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.260
Odor dh
4
0
1
0
0
3
.207
Napoli 1b
4
0
0
0
0
4
.193
Rua lf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.224
Gallo 3b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.191
Kozma 2b
3
0
0
0
0
3
.174
Totals 31
2
4
2
1
19
Boston AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Betts rf
4
0
1
0
1
0
.286
Pedroia 2b
2
1
0
0
1
0
.288
Rutledge 2b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Bogaerts ss
4
2
2
2
0
1
.335
Benintendi lf
3
1
1
1
1
0
.288
Ramirez dh
3
0
0
0
1
1
.255
Moreland 1b
3
0
2
1
0
0
.273
Bradley Jr. cf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.204
Vazquez c
4
1
2
0
0
1
.338
Marrero 3b
4
1
1
2
0
3
.178
Totals 32
6
10
6
5
7
LOB—Texas 4, Boston 8. 2B—Vazquez (7). HR—Andrus (6), off Pomeranz; Bogaerts (1), off Martinez; Marrero (1), off Claudio. RBIs—Andrus (22), Mazara (32), Bogaerts 2 (17), Benintendi (26), Moreland (25), Marrero 2 (6). SB—DeShields (8), Betts (7), Bogaerts (8), Benintendi (7). DP—Texas 2 (Kozma, Napoli), (Andrus, Kozma, Napoli).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Martinez, L 1-3
5
7
4
4
2
4
95
4.69
Alvarez
0
0
0
0
1
0
11
3.48
Barnette
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
5.30
Kela
1
0
0
0
2
2
22
3.71
Claudio
1
3
2
2
0
0
21
2.86
Boston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Pomeranz, W 4-3
6
4
2
2
1
11
96
4.70
Hembree, H, 10
2/3
0
0
0
0
2
13
4.09
Scott, H, 7
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
4
1.54
Barnes, H, 5
1
0
0
0
0
2
21
3.48
Kimbrel
1
0
0
0
0
3
19
0.87
Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Barnette 2-0. HBP—Alvarez (Moreland), Kimbrel (Mazara). T—3:23. A—33,484 (37,499).
