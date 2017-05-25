Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates with Dustin Pedroia after knocking two-run home run, his first circuit clout of the season.
Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates with Dustin Pedroia after knocking two-run home run, his first circuit clout of the season. Mary Schwalm AP
Xander Bogaerts, right, celebrates with Dustin Pedroia after knocking two-run home run, his first circuit clout of the season. Mary Schwalm AP

Texas Rangers

May 25, 2017 10:02 PM

Red Sox strike early to complete sweep of Rangers

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

BOSTON

Drew Pomeranz tied his career-high with 11 strikeouts in six innings Thursday, and Xander Bogaerts connected for his first homer of the season as the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 to complete a three-game sweep.

The Rangers struck out 20 times to tie the major-league record for a nine-inning game.

Elvis Andrus homered for the Rangers, and Nomar Mazara had two hits and an RBI, but two-run innings in the first and third against Nick Martinez sent the Rangers to their four loss in the past five games.

The first pitch was delayed 28 minutes by rain as the grounds crew tended to wet conditions in the infield and on the warning track.　

How Rangers hitters fared: They reverted back to their strikeout ways, fanning 19 times. Eleven of those were against Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz, who had seven strikeouts in the first three innings. ... Elvis Andrus got the Rangers going with a home run to start the fourth. He has six homers the season, the same at Rougned Odor. ... Delino DeShieldds walked to start the sixth, stole second despite being picked off, and scored two batters later a Nomar Mazara singled. 　　

How Rangers pitchers fared: Nick Martinez struggled with two outs in the first inning and no outs in the second. As a result, he didn’t make it into the sixth. ... Martinez retired the first two Boston hitters before allowing a single to Xander Bogaerts, who stole second and scored on Andrew Benintendi’s single. After a walk to Hanley Ramirez, Mitch Moreland singled in Benintendi. ... Martinez started the third by Dustin Pedroia before Bogaerts hit his first homer of the season. ... Tony Barnette showed well in the seventh, getting a double play and strikeout after inheriting two Dario Alvarez base runners. ... Keone Kela worked a scoreless seventh inning, but Alex Claudio allowed two two-out runs on a Deven Marrero home run in the eighth.

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Texas

000

101

000

2

4

0

Boston

202

000

02x

6

10

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields cf

3

1

0

0

1

1

.287

Andrus ss

4

1

1

1

0

3

.270

Mazara rf

3

0

2

1

0

0

.276

Lucroy c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.260

Odor dh

4

0

1

0

0

3

.207

Napoli 1b

4

0

0

0

0

4

.193

Rua lf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.224

Gallo 3b

3

0

0

0

0

2

.191

Kozma 2b

3

0

0

0

0

3

.174

Totals 31

2

4

2

1

19

Boston AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Betts rf

4

0

1

0

1

0

.286

Pedroia 2b

2

1

0

0

1

0

.288

Rutledge 2b

2

0

0

0

0

1

.286

Bogaerts ss

4

2

2

2

0

1

.335

Benintendi lf

3

1

1

1

1

0

.288

Ramirez dh

3

0

0

0

1

1

.255

Moreland 1b

3

0

2

1

0

0

.273

Bradley Jr. cf

3

0

1

0

1

0

.204

Vazquez c

4

1

2

0

0

1

.338

Marrero 3b

4

1

1

2

0

3

.178

Totals 32

6

10

6

5

7

LOB—Texas 4, Boston 8. 2B—Vazquez (7). HR—Andrus (6), off Pomeranz; Bogaerts (1), off Martinez; Marrero (1), off Claudio. RBIs—Andrus (22), Mazara (32), Bogaerts 2 (17), Benintendi (26), Moreland (25), Marrero 2 (6). SB—DeShields (8), Betts (7), Bogaerts (8), Benintendi (7). DP—Texas 2 (Kozma, Napoli), (Andrus, Kozma, Napoli).

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Martinez, L 1-3

5

7

4

4

2

4

95

4.69

Alvarez

0

0

0

0

1

0

11

3.48

Barnette

1

0

0

0

0

1

8

5.30

Kela

1

0

0

0

2

2

22

3.71

Claudio

1

3

2

2

0

0

21

2.86

Boston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Pomeranz, W 4-3

6

4

2

2

1

11

96

4.70

Hembree, H, 10

 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

13

4.09

Scott, H, 7

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

4

1.54

Barnes, H, 5

1

0

0

0

0

2

21

3.48

Kimbrel

1

0

0

0

0

3

19

0.87

Alvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Barnette 2-0. HBP—Alvarez (Moreland), Kimbrel (Mazara). T—3:23. A—33,484 (37,499).

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start
Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day 0:49

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day
Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter 2:14

Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter

View More Video

Sports Videos