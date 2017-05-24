Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua, left, waits for the final pitch of the seven-run, seventh inning against the Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park in Boston.
Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua, left, waits for the final pitch of the seven-run, seventh inning against the Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park in Boston. Charles Krupa AP
Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua, left, waits for the final pitch of the seven-run, seventh inning against the Red Sox on Wednesday at Fenway Park in Boston. Charles Krupa AP

Texas Rangers

May 24, 2017 10:21 PM

Seventh-inning meltdown dooms Rangers in 9-4 loss

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

BOSTON

All the Texas Rangers wanted Sam Dyson to do in the seventh inning Wednesday night was to get them out of the inning with the lead.

If that meant he allowed the runner at third he inherited to score, so be it. Ideally, he’s induce an inning-ending double play with his power sinker. Either way, the Rangers liked the chances with Keone Kela in the eighth and Matt Bush in the ninth.

Dyson, though, didn’t get any outs, which wouldn’t have beentoo extraordinary if he had faced only one Boston Red Sox hitter, or two. But he faced seven — seven — and not one of them took a seat.

None. Of seven.

The disastrous seven-run inning wiped out a two-run Rangers lead and sent them to their third loss in four games, this time 9-4 at Fenway Park.

Regardless of the debate on if Martin Perez should have started the seventh inning at 102 pitches, Dyson didn’t do his job and left the Rangers needing a win Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep.

“The seventh inning has been a challenge for us in quite a few games,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Those guys have got to come in and get the outs in those types of situations, and we were just incapable of making pitches when we needed to.”

Perez survived a rocky 35-pitch third inning, which pushed his pitch count to 67, and was standing with a 3-1 lead after six when he was sent out for the seventh. He quickly disposed of Chris Young before Andrew Benintendi reached on an infield single and Sam Travis followed with a single.

Dyson entered to face No. 8 hitter Sandy Leon and No. 9 hitter Deven Marrero. The Red Sox countered with lefty-hitting pinch hitters Mitch Moreland and Josh Rutledge, and both singled to forge a 3-3 tie.

The Red Sox then went intentional walk, single, double, intentional walk, walk against Dyson, who mixed in a wild pitch after his first intentional walk to give the Red Sox a 4-3 lead.

Benintendi delivered a sacrifice fly to cap an inning in which the Red Sox hit three grounders, just not at any Rangers infielder.

“It’s unfortunate,” Dyson said. “Some times they hit them where the are. Sometime they hit them were they aren’t. It’s been one of those things since the first series of the year for me. I have to continue to execute and go out there and pitch and grind through it.”

The offense did more than most against Sale, who was bidding to break his own MLB record for consecutive 10-strikeout games. But he fanned only six as the streak ended at eight, and the Rangers touched him for four runs.

Their first run came in the fourth without a hit, after Delino DeShields walked, went to second on a passed ball and to third on a ground out, and scored on an Elvis Andrus sacrifice fly for a 1-1 tie.

Mike Napoli connected with one out in the fifth for a 2-1 lead, Ryan Rua followed with a double, and Joey Gallo singled to make it 3-1.

The score stayed there as Perez retired nine of the next 11 hitters. He was asked if he could pitch the seventh, and he said yes. Banister liked the roll Perez was on and wasn’t of the belief that a reliever is better when he starts an inning rather than entering in a jam.

“Those guys are well-versed at coming in in those situations,” Banister said. “They’re major-league pitchers. They’ve got to come in and get outs in those situations.”

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Texas

000

120

010

4

7

3

Boston

001

000

71x

9

12

1

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

DeShields cf

3

2

1

0

1

1

.295

Choo rf

4

0

1

1

0

0

.257

Andrus ss

3

0

0

1

0

0

.271

Lucroy dh

4

0

0

0

0

0

.268

Odor 2b

4

0

1

0

0

2

.207

Napoli 1b

4

1

2

1

0

2

.198

Rua lf

3

1

1

0

0

1

.233

Mazara ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.269

Gallo 3b

4

0

1

1

0

1

.195

Chirinos c

3

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Totals 33

4

7

4

1

8

Boston AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Betts rf

4

1

2

2

1

0

.287

Pedroia 2b

4

1

1

2

1

0

.292

Bogaerts ss

5

1

2

0

0

1

.331

Ramirez dh

3

0

0

0

1

1

.261

Young lf

2

0

0

1

2

1

.263

Benintendi cf

3

1

1

1

0

0

.287

Travis 1b

4

1

2

0

0

1

.500

Vazquez c

0

0

0

0

0

0

.329

Leon c

2

0

0

0

0

0

.244

Moreland ph-1b

2

2

2

1

0

0

.266

Marrero 3b

2

1

1

0

0

1

.171

Rutledge ph-3b

2

1

1

1

0

0

.300

Totals 33

9

12

8

5

5

E—Choo (1), Napoli 2 (4), Vazquez (5). LOB—Texas 4, Boston 6. 2B—DeShields (3), Rua (4), Bogaerts (11). HR—Napoli (11), off Sale. RBIs—Choo (20), Andrus (21), Napoli (24), Gallo (31), Betts 2 (30), Pedroia 2 (21), Young (12), Benintendi (25), Moreland (24), Rutledge (5). SB—Marrero (1). SF—Andrus, Benintendi. Runners left in scoring position—Boston 2. RISP—Texas 2 for 3; Boston 5 for 8. DP—Texas 2.

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Perez

6 1/3

6

3

3

2

4

113

3.77

Dyson, L 1-5, BS, 4-4

0

4

5

4

3

0

20

11.93

Bibens-Dirkx

1 2/3

2

1

1

0

1

34

2.45

Boston

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Sale, W 5-2

7 1/3

6

4

3

1

6

97

2.34

Kelly

1 2/3

1

0

0

0

2

22

1.61

Dyson pitched to 7 batters in the 7th. Inherited runners-scored—Dyson 2-2, Bibens-Dirkx 3-1, Kelly 1-0. WP—Perez, Dyson, Bibens-Dirkx. PB—Leon (4). T—2:59. A—36,089 (37,499).

Rangers at Red Sox

6:10 p.m. Thursday, FSSW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start
Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day 0:49

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day
Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter 2:14

Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter

View More Video

Sports Videos