Rangers value Gallo’s production over batting average

General manager Jon Daniels and manager Jeff Banister continued to say Tuesday that no decision has been made on what the plan is for Joey Gallo after Adrian Beltre comes off the disabled list, but they provided some insight that indicated he will stay with the Texas Rangers.
Neither Daniels or Banister is overly concerned about Gallo’s low batting average, which sat at .184 entering the first of three games against the Boston Red Sox, because his other numbers, traditional and metrics, tell the Rangers that their offense would be better with him in it rather than at Triple A Round Rock.
Gallo was the club’s leader, among qualifiers, in home runs (13), runs (29) slugging percentage (.504) and on-base plus slugging (.807), and was second in RBI (29) and walks (21).
The batting average and strikeouts (63)? They’re part of a unique stats line that makes Gallo a one-of-a-kind player.
“You take the batting average out of it and you stack the rest of those numbers up, how are they looking now?” Banister said. “When those numbers are what they are, you really have to look at those and say those are significant numbers.”
Banister said that Gallo has been putting more balls in play and is also a threat on the bases, either scoring from second on a single or from first on a double in addition to stealing bases and moving up on pitches in the dirt.
That athleticism also has the Rangers comfortable that Gallo could man left field upon Beltre’s return.
And there’s this: He’s still developing.
“You’d like them all to be Pujols and Votto, but it’s his first year in the big leagues, effectively,” Daniels said. “The overall production is a plus. Is it conventional? Maybe not, but it’s been very important production for the club.”
Beltre (strained right calf) ran again Tuesday and could head to extended spring training as early as Thursday. A weekend in Arizona would allow Beltre to bat in every inning and gather 20-30 at-bats as opposed to 12-15 with an affiliate.
He could come off the disabled list Monday, though the Rangers might make him play a few games for Round Rock or Frisco before reinstating him.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
