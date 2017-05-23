Rangers-Red Sox preview: Texas hitters to get stiff test at Fenway

Don’t look now, but the Texas Rangers’ offense is actually looking like an offense.

They have scored at least five runs in nine of their past 10 games, and have collected at least eight hits in 11 of their past 12 games.

Things are indeed trending up for the Rangers, even though their average is still near the bottom in the American League and their average against left-handers is lowest in the league.

Even that is starting to reverse itself, after two wins over the weekend at Detroit in games started by an opposing lefty. But a big test awaits Tuesday-Thursday at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox have lined up reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello to start the opener, and he is the only right-hander the Rangers will see.

The second game will be started by Chris Sale, who has struck out at least 10 batters in eight straight games to tie his own MLB record. The record could fall against the Rangers, who have the third-most strikeouts in the league.

Drew Pomeranz will start the finale.

Probable pitchers

RHP Andrew Cashner (1-3, 2.45 ERA) vs. RHP Rick Porcello (2-5, 4.23)

LHP Martin Perez (2-5, 3.71) vs. LHP Chris Sale (4-2, 2.19)

RHP Nick Martinez (1-2, 4.33) vs. LHP Drew Pomeranz (3-3, 4.97)