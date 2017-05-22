Regular work has Matt Bush feeling like Rangers’ closer

When a team is winning, everyone seems to get in on the action.

During their recent 10-game winning streak, the Texas Rangers saw contributions in some shape or form from all 25 players on the roster, even long man Austin Bibens-Dirkx.

But an argument can be made that the player whose contributions were the most important to the Rangers going forward came from Matt Bush, who was moved into the closer’s role last month only to not have much to close.

A closer who doesn’t pitch often can be a closer who is ineffective when he does finally get a chance in the ninth inning with a game on the line.

Rust was building on Bush’s right shoulder before the Rangers beat the San Diego Padres on May 9. He wasn’t needed in the 11-0 victory, but he was needed in six of the 10 wins and he needed the six appearances.

Bush feels like a closer now, and the role seems to suit him.

“I feel a lot better being able to get more work,” said Bush, who replaced Sam Dyson as closer in mid-April. “My arm feels like it’s in great shape right now. It’s been a lot of fun. I love to win. That’s what we’re here for. I get very excited when we get runs. Whether it’s a save situation or not, I just love to get in the game and pitch and compete.”

The Rangers took advantage of an off day Monday to catch up on sleep ahead of their three-game series with the Boston Red Sox after an overnight flight from Detroit following Sunday’s night game.

To get some extra rest, Bush didn’t pitch in Sunday’s 5-2 victory as Keone Kela served as the closer. The decision to not use Bush was not performance-based. He has not blown a save as the closer, though he was credited with a blown save on Opening Day after allowing a game-tying home run to Edwin Encarnacion in the eighth inning.

Since replacing Dyson, and since receiving a cortisone injection in the AC joint in his shoulder, Bush is five for five in save tries. The first save came April 23 during a four-game sweep of Kansas City.

He didn’t get another until May 10, and admits that the lack of opportunities as the Rangers lost five of the next 15 games was challenging.

“It was a bit of a struggle after the cortisone and I was sitting a lot and not getting in there,” Bush said. “Being able to get in there more often, I feel a lot better.”

The Detroit Tigers gave Bush his stiffest challenge as a closer Friday night, forcing him to throw 33 pitches in the Rangers’ 5-3 victory. Bush allowed a run, though it was unearned, and had to strike out Alex Avila as the potential winning run to end the game.

Bush (2-0) never showed signs of panic. He has an unprecedented set of personal life experiences — nearly killing a man while driving drunk, spending more than three years in prison, and facing the daily battle with alcoholism — that rate as far more stressful than a tight spot in a baseball game.

“It was the first time I think in that role that he’s been tested,” manager Jeff Banister said. “I thought he handled the situation very well. I didn’t see any emotional distress or anxieties. He didn’t get frustrated when they continued to foul balls off.

“I don’t think he’s going to be fazed by a whole lot really. I think he’s equipped to handle those type of stress situations.”

Bush had a bumpy start to the season, at least relative to what he’s done since the cortisone injection. After allowing runs in two of his first three appearances, Bush has allowed only two unearned runs over the last 13 games.

His ERA has dropped from 4.91 to 1.10, and opponents are batting only .186 against him with five walks and 21 strikeouts.

That’s what regular work can do for a closer, and Bush is finally getting regular work as the Rangers string together wins.

Going forward, that might be the most important development to come from the Rangers’ recent 10-game winning streak.

“Every time I put up a zero I feel like it’s a save,” Bush said. “That’s my job, to put up zeroes.”