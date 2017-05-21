Bibens-Dirkx's yeoman’s work gives Rangers’ bullpen a break

The work turned in Saturday night by Austin Bibens-Dirkx didn’t go unappreciated by anyone in the Texas Rangers’ clubhouse, and especially by his fellow relievers.
The right-hander allowed only one hit and two walks in 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of A.J. Griffin, who allowed nine runs against the Detroit Tigers in his worst outing of the season.
In a game in which the Rangers were looking at the prospect of using multiple relievers, Bibens-Dirkx made sure the other seven relievers had the night off.
“That’s kind of my job,” he said. “I knew that was my role coming in, hence why I’d only thrown only an inning in the last three weekend. When things started to go a little bit south, I started to get ready physically and mentally so I could go out there and do my job.”
Bibens-Dirkx was challenged from the outset, as the first batter he faced was Miguel Cabrera, but the career minor-leaguer struck out the two time American League MVP. Bibens-Dirkx completed his second big-league appearance in only 60 pitches.
“When you come in for your second outing in the big leagues and the first hitters you see is Miggy, it’s a little eye-opening,” Bibens-Dirkx said. “It’s baseball. I’ve been doing it a long time, and I had to take that approach and make the best pitches I can. I was able to get a sigh of relief after I struck him out. I think it was able to settle me down a little bit.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
