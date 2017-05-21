Bibens-Dirkx's yeoman’s work gives Rangers’ bullpen a break

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start Pause 1:09 Jeff Banister: Win streak reminded Rangers how to win 1:20 Rangers' Lucroy ready to start a new streak 1:32 Austin Bibens-Dirkx was flooded with texts and calls after Rangers debut 1:01 Rangers' Beltre says rehab assignment getting closer 4:12 Jake Diekman talks surgery, recovery at Rangers camp 1:34 Joey Gallo says homer Friday became critical for Rangers 1:45 Rangers GM Jon Daniels on Jake Diekman's surgery 2:15 Joey Gallo discusses his career-high 5 RBI day 1:20 Metalachi @ Shipping & Receiving Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Rangers reliever Austin Bibens-Dirkx was responding to a flood of messages from friends, family, coaches and principals after making his major league debut Wednesday night (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com

