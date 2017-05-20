Rangers’ Beltre closer to rehab assignment after running bases

Third baseman Adrian Beltre took the next major step in his recovery from a strained right calf Saturday as he ran the bases, in spikes, before the Texas Rangers took on the Detroit Tigers.
The penultimate step, a rehab assignment, could come next weekend.
Beltre ran in a straight line to first base, simulated a base hit by rounding first base, ran from home to second, and went first to third. He said that he was moving at 50-60 percent effort in his first time on the bases since the April 8 injury. He will likely run again Tuesday at Boston.
The running came on top of throwing, taking dozens of grounders and trying to chase down pop-ups. Afterward, Beltre said he feels better now than he has in “a long time,” probably since late March.
He said that he was not injured during the World Baseball Classic after reporting to spring training with a strained left calf.
“We’re following the plan, and this is just part of the plan,” Beltre said. “It was the first day of running, slowly, trying to get my legs under me, but it doesn’t mean anything yet. We’re going day to day. We don’t want to jump to conclusions. If everything goes fine, we have a conversation every day and try to adjust the schedule.”
Beltre could first be asked to go to extended spring training in Arizona, where he could gather nearly 30 at-bats in only three games by batting in every inning. Triple A Round Rock and Double A Frisco are also on the road next weekend.
Manager Jeff Banister agreed that Beltre had his most productive day in the rehab process, and it’s cautiously optimist that Beltre is getting closer to his 2017 debut.
“I think Adrian had a really nice day,” Banister said. “He ran the bases significantly with a good pace. Probably the best day so far.
“I think it will be encouraging if he shows up tomorrow feeling good. It was encouraging that we were able to complete the day and everything we did, and in his words how he felt.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
