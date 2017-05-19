Ross moving closer to joining Rangers’ rotation

Right-hander Tyson Ross could be just one more rehab start away from joining the Texas Rangers’ rotation after tossing four innings Thursday in a start at extending spring training.
Ross is expected to start Tuesday, likely for Triple A Round Rock, and stretch out to five innings and 80 pitches. He would be able to log 90-95 pitches in his next start, whether with the Rangers or once more in the minors.
Out to start the season because of off-season surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and slowed last month because of back spasms, the Rangers could take the conservative route with Ross.
“We’ll see how he feels and how things go with the next start,” pitching coach Doug Brocail said. “I know one thing: He says he feels really, really good.”
Ross allowed two runs on six hits Thursday while striking out five and striking out none over 65 pitches. It was his second start in extended spring, and Brocail said that Ross’ slider was better and that his fastball was clocked from 88-92 mph.
Ross continues to not look too far ahead, as he has done throughout the process, but said all that stands between him and joining the Rangers is building up his arm strength.
“I’m making good progress,” he said. “It’s just a matter of building that pitch count up, and the arm strength continues to get better every time.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments