Gallo reaching, scoring for Rangers, just not collecting hits

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start Pause 1:14 Joey Gallo was unaware his foul ball hit fan but vows to send her souvenir 2:12 Rangers Jeff Banister on Martin Perez, Ryan Rua and 8-0 homestand 1:30 Rangers' Carlos Gomez discusses trip to disabled list 0:49 Jared Hoying happy to return to Rangers 1:20 Nomar Mazara says Rangers' offense never panicked 1:32 Austin Bibens-Dirkx was flooded with texts and calls after Rangers debut 1:04 Robinson Chirinos on Rangers winning seventh in a row 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:27 Watch Masters champ Sergio Garcia finish a 5-under Friday at Byron Nelson Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo was surprised to hear his foul ball hit a girl but intends on sending her some swag (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo was surprised to hear his foul ball hit a girl but intends on sending her some swag (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com