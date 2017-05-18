Ryan Rua, left, is congratulated by Rougned Odor, center, and Robinson Chirinos after hitting a three-run homer in the fifth inning Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Park. The Rangers beat the Phillies 8-4 to win their ninth consecutive game.
Texas Rangers

May 18, 2017

Rangers finish undefeated homestand with ninth straight win

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

The Rangers won their ninth consecutive game Thursday afternoon, sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies with a 8-4 win at Globe Life Park. The Rangers went 8-0 on their homestand. They begin a nine-game road trip Friday in Detroit. The Rangers are 22-20, two games above .500 for the first time this season.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez held the Phillies to two runs on five hits and no walks over seven innings. He tied a career high with eight strikeouts. The Phillies led 2-0 after scoring a run in the second and a solo homer by Maikel Franco in the fifth. It’s the first time in ’17 Perez has gone seven innings. His previous high was  6 1/3 in his last start. Alex Claudio stuck out two in a perfect eighth. Jeremy Jeffress allowed a two-run homer Tommy Joseph in ninth and was replaced by Matt Bush with one out. Bush retired the next two batters to close it out.

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored five runs in the fifth to rally from a 2-0 deficit. With one out in the inning, Shin-Soo Chool walked before Elvis Andrus struck out for out No. 2. The next four Rangers’ hitters reached, including singles by Robinson Chirinos, Rougned Odor and a three-run homer by Ryan Rua. Odor’s opposite-field single to left field tied the game at 2-2. Choo scored the first on Chirinos’ single. The Rangers added three more runs in the sixth to take an 8-2 lead. Andrus doubled in Jared Hoying and Mazara singled in Shin-Soo Choo and Andrus.

Notables: The last time Perez struck out eight batters in a game was April 18, 2014 ... A young girl was hit in the head by a foul ball in the upper deck during the fifth inning.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Philadelphia

010

010

002

4

8

0

Texas

000

053

00x

8

9

0

Philadelphia AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Hernandez 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.299

Herrera cf

4

0

0

0

0

3

.242

Altherr lf-rf

4

1

2

0

0

0

.326

Joseph 1b

4

1

1

2

0

2

.263

Blanco 3b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.226

Saunders rf

2

1

1

0

0

0

.250

Kelly lf

2

0

1

0

0

1

.333

Franco dh

3

1

1

2

0

0

.216

Knapp c

4

0

1

0

0

1

.275

Galvis ss

3

0

0

0

0

1

.241

Totals 34

4

8

4

0

10

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

3

2

1

0

2

1

.262

Andrus ss

4

1

1

1

1

1

.284

Mazara rf

4

1

2

2

1

1

.265

Chirinos c

4

1

1

1

0

0

.267

Odor 2b

4

1

1

1

0

0

.201

Rua 1b

2

1

2

3

2

0

.197

Gallo 3b

3

0

0

0

1

3

.187

Hoying cf

4

1

1

0

0

0

.455

DeShields lf

4

0

0

0

0

3

.270

Totals 32

8

9

8

7

9

LOB—Philadelphia 4, Texas 7. 2B—Knapp (4), Kelly (3), Andrus (9), Mazara (9). 3B—Saunders (2). HR—Franco (6), off Perez; Joseph (6), off Jeffress; Rua (3), off Rodriguez. RBIs—Joseph 2 (18), Franco 2 (28), Andrus (19), Mazara 2 (29), Chirinos (13), Odor (19), Rua 3 (11). CS—Rua (1). SF—Franco. DP—Philadelphia 1.

Philadelphia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Pivetta

4 2/3

3

1

1

4

5

5.12

Rodriguez, L 1-2

 2/3

6

7

7

2

1

6.97

Neshek

 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

1.26

Benoit

1

0

0

0

1

2

4.76

Leiter Jr.

1

0

0

0

0

1

4.35

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Perez, W 2-5

7

5

2

2

0

8

3.71

Claudio

1

0

0

0

0

2

2.33

Jeffress

 1/3

3

2

2

0

0

5.29

Bush

 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

1.17

Inherited runners-scored—Rodriguez 1-1, Neshek 1-0, Bush 1-0. WP—Perez. T—3:12. A—35,007 (48,114).

