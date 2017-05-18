Rangers finish undefeated homestand with ninth straight win

The Rangers won their ninth consecutive game Thursday afternoon, sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies with a 8-4 win at Globe Life Park. The Rangers went 8-0 on their homestand. They begin a nine-game road trip Friday in Detroit. The Rangers are 22-20, two games above .500 for the first time this season.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez held the Phillies to two runs on five hits and no walks over seven innings. He tied a career high with eight strikeouts. The Phillies led 2-0 after scoring a run in the second and a solo homer by Maikel Franco in the fifth. It’s the first time in ’17 Perez has gone seven innings. His previous high was 6 1/3 in his last start. Alex Claudio stuck out two in a perfect eighth. Jeremy Jeffress allowed a two-run homer Tommy Joseph in ninth and was replaced by Matt Bush with one out. Bush retired the next two batters to close it out.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored five runs in the fifth to rally from a 2-0 deficit. With one out in the inning, Shin-Soo Chool walked before Elvis Andrus struck out for out No. 2. The next four Rangers’ hitters reached, including singles by Robinson Chirinos, Rougned Odor and a three-run homer by Ryan Rua. Odor’s opposite-field single to left field tied the game at 2-2. Choo scored the first on Chirinos’ single. The Rangers added three more runs in the sixth to take an 8-2 lead. Andrus doubled in Jared Hoying and Mazara singled in Shin-Soo Choo and Andrus.
Notables: The last time Perez struck out eight batters in a game was April 18, 2014 ... A young girl was hit in the head by a foul ball in the upper deck during the fifth inning.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Philadelphia
010
010
002
—
4
8
0
Texas
000
053
00x
—
8
9
0
Philadelphia AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Hernandez 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.299
Herrera cf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.242
Altherr lf-rf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.326
Joseph 1b
4
1
1
2
0
2
.263
Blanco 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.226
Saunders rf
2
1
1
0
0
0
.250
Kelly lf
2
0
1
0
0
1
.333
Franco dh
3
1
1
2
0
0
.216
Knapp c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.275
Galvis ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.241
Totals 34
4
8
4
0
10
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
3
2
1
0
2
1
.262
Andrus ss
4
1
1
1
1
1
.284
Mazara rf
4
1
2
2
1
1
.265
Chirinos c
4
1
1
1
0
0
.267
Odor 2b
4
1
1
1
0
0
.201
Rua 1b
2
1
2
3
2
0
.197
Gallo 3b
3
0
0
0
1
3
.187
Hoying cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.455
DeShields lf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.270
Totals 32
8
9
8
7
9
LOB—Philadelphia 4, Texas 7. 2B—Knapp (4), Kelly (3), Andrus (9), Mazara (9). 3B—Saunders (2). HR—Franco (6), off Perez; Joseph (6), off Jeffress; Rua (3), off Rodriguez. RBIs—Joseph 2 (18), Franco 2 (28), Andrus (19), Mazara 2 (29), Chirinos (13), Odor (19), Rua 3 (11). CS—Rua (1). SF—Franco. DP—Philadelphia 1.
Philadelphia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Pivetta
4 2/3
3
1
1
4
5
5.12
Rodriguez, L 1-2
2/3
6
7
7
2
1
6.97
Neshek
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
1.26
Benoit
1
0
0
0
1
2
4.76
Leiter Jr.
1
0
0
0
0
1
4.35
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Perez, W 2-5
7
5
2
2
0
8
3.71
Claudio
1
0
0
0
0
2
2.33
Jeffress
1/3
3
2
2
0
0
5.29
Bush
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
1.17
Inherited runners-scored—Rodriguez 1-1, Neshek 1-0, Bush 1-0. WP—Perez. T—3:12. A—35,007 (48,114).
Comments