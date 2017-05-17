Rangers reaction swelling with good vibes after eighth straight

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Jeff Banister emotional after calling on Austin Bibens-Dirkx's debut Pause 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:20 Nomar Mazara says Rangers' offense never panicked 2:06 Austin Bibens-Dirkx talks about reaching the majors with Rangers 1:30 Rangers' Carlos Gomez discusses trip to disabled list 0:49 Jared Hoying happy to return to Rangers 1:04 Robinson Chirinos on Rangers winning seventh in a row 0:36 Jared Hoying collected his first major league hit with a single in the fourth Saturday night 1:53 Rangers' Cole Hamels says injury will be mental grind 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rangers manager Jeff Banister said the Rangers players were all pulling for and watching closely as pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx made his major league debut Wednesday night (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Rangers manager Jeff Banister said the Rangers players were all pulling for and watching closely as pitcher Austin Bibens-Dirkx made his major league debut Wednesday night (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com