Rangers crush Phillies for 8th consecutive victory

The Texas Rangers won their eighth consecutive game Wednesday night, a 9-3 laugher over the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers last won eight consecutive games in August 2013.

Wednesday’s win improved their record to 21-20, the first time this season the Rangers have been over .500. They’re still eight games behind the first-place Houston Astros, who have the best record in the majors at 29-12.

Andrew Cashner tiptoed through trouble through much of six innings but kept escaping jams. He induced four double plays in the first five innings, which neutralized the leadoff hitter reaching in five of his seven innings. Cashner, who had lacked much run support — six runs combined while he was on the mound in his his first six starts — received a month’s worth in the first five innings.

The Rangers scored in each of the first five innings, including four in the third. Jonathan Lucroy and Jared Hoying doubled, Delino DeShields reached with a bunt single and Shin-Soo Choo drove in two with a single to right. The Rangers scored runs on sacrifice flies in the first, second and third innings. They had four sac flies as a team entering the game.

Hoying’s first career major league homer, a two-run shot in the fifth, pushed the score to 9-0.

It brings a little tear to my eye. Things work out and I’m glad to be back here. A lot of big smiles in the clubhouse, it’s a lot of fun right now. Rangers outfielder Jared Hoying

The Phillies finally broke through against Cashner in the seventh on Michael Saunders’ two-run homer.

But by then, the Rangers’ eighth consecutive win was in hand. The Rangers collected a season-high 17 hits, including four-hit games by Hoying and DeShields at the bottom of the order. Each Rangers hitter in the starting lineup recorded a hit except for Mike Napoli, who was 0 for 2 with a walk and a sac fly in the third.

Choo was back in the lineup after missing the past two games with lower back spasms. He led off and went 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

“When you’re not at full strength and Plan B is ready and they contribute, especially in this type of situation, kind of keeping some things going for us, it’s huge,” Banister said. “It’s a great lift for a team; it gives the rest of the crew of guys great confidence to go play the game the way they need to.”

Hoying was called up before Tuesday’s game to fill in for the injured Carlos Gomez. Hoying made his major league debut last season.

“It brings a little tear to my eye. Things work out and I’m glad to be back here,” said Hoying, who chose to re-sign a minor league deal during the off-season out of loyalty to the Rangers. “A lot of big smiles in the clubhouse, it’s a lot of fun right now.”

We set up some situations the last few games that have allowed some of these guys to use other tools in their tool box. It puts pressure on the defense, forces teams to look at you differently. Rangers manager Jeff Banister

The Rangers, who relied on home runs for much of April, had three sacrifice flies and two bunt singles on Wednesday.

“We know we have some guys with speed, who can lay the ball on the ground, draw some walks,” Banister said. “We set up some situations the last few games that have allowed some of these guys to use other tools in their tool box. It puts pressure on the defense, forces teams to look at you differently.”

Philadelphia 000 000 201 — 3 9 1 Texas 114 120 00x — 9 17 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .307 Kelly ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Altherr lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .319 Joseph 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .264 Saunders rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .246 Franco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .213 Nava dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .304 Rupp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Blanco ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 32 3 9 3 1 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 1 3 3 0 0 .260 Andrus ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .285 Kozma ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Mazara rf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .259 Lucroy c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .274 Odor 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .200 Napoli 1b 2 0 0 1 2 0 .181 Gallo 3b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .191 Hoying cf 4 3 4 2 0 0 .571 DeShields lf 4 1 4 0 0 0 .282 Totals 34 9 17 8 4 1

E—Eflin (1). LOB—Philadelphia 4, Texas 10. 2B—Joseph (8), Mazara (8), Lucroy (6), Hoying (1). HR—Saunders (4), off Cashner; Hoying (1), off Garcia. RBIs—Saunders 2 (15), Franco (26), Choo 3 (17), Lucroy (8), Odor (18), Napoli (21), Hoying 2 (2). CS—Hernandez (2). SF—Choo, Lucroy, Napoli. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 5 (Andrus, Lucroy, Gallo 3). DP—Philadelphia 4; Texas 4.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L 0-1 4 11 7 7 2 1 78 4.25 Garcia 3 6 2 2 1 0 48 2.89 Neris 2/3 0 0 0 1 0 19 3.72 Ramos 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.24

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W 1-3 7 8 2 2 1 2 89 2.45 Barnette 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.80 Bibens-Dirkx 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 9.00

Inherited runners-scored—Ramos 2-0. HBP—Eflin (Gallo), Neris (Lucroy), Bibens-Dirkx (Altherr). WP—Eflin. T—2:48. A—28,703 (48,114).