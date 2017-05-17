Perez up next for Rangers’ MLB-leading rotation

Left-hander Martin Perez has dedicated himself to becoming a fearless thrower of strikes, a pitcher who trusts his stuff enough to throw strike one and then have them put the ball in play on his pitch.
He’s been of that mind-set for this past two starts for the Texas Rangers, and his deeds have matched his words. Two starts, two walks.
“You’ve got to attack every time, that’s all,” Perez said. “It’s not easy to hit. The ball’s small. If you look at BP every day, it’s like a 50 mph fastball. It’s just you and me, and they still can’t hit the ball good. So, why don’t you use the same in the game?”
The Rangers won one of those starts, but Perez is 0-4 in his past five starts. Yet, he carries a 3.89 ERA this season as part of a rotation that leads the major leagues with a 3.38 ERA.
The rotation, headed by Yu Darvish, has a chance to improve. Cole Hamels (strained right oblique) is expected to return in six weeks, and Tyson Ross (back spasms) could be back early next month.
Ross, who developed back issues while rehabbing from off-season surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, is scheduled to throw 60 to 65 pitches Wednesday in an extended spring game in Surprise, Ariz.
“Nobody believed in us, and I think this time we’re doing a great job and I think we’re going to continue to do a the same job or better,” Perez said. “We’ve got a good team, good teammates. We always like to go outside and fight together, win together.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
