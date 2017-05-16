Rangers run streak to seven behind Darvish’s dominance

The good times keep rolling for the Texas Rangers. They beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 at Globe Life Park Tuesday night to extend their win streak to seven games. It’s their longest win streak since winning seven in a row Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2016.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish held the Phillies to one run on four hits over seven innings. He struck out nine and walked two. The lone run scored with two outs in the seventh. With the tying runs on base, Darvish struck out Brock Stassi to end the inning. Alex Claudio pitched a perfect eighth and Matt Bush pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his fifth save.
How Rangers hitters fared: Nomar Mazara belted a solo homer with two outs in the first to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. The Rangers added runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Rougned Odor led off with a double in the fourth and scored on Robinson Chirinos groundout. In the fifth, Delino DeShields led off with a walk and later scored on Jonathan Lucroy’s two-out double to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead. Mike Napoli went 3 for 3 with a walk and a two-run homer in the eighth that stretched the lead to 5-1.
Notables: Rangers stretch of eight consecutive games without and error ended Tuesday when Andrus was charged with an error on a shallow fly ball in left field. DeShields almost ran into Andrus, which caused the miscue.
