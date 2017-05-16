Rangers run streak to seven behind Darvish’s dominance

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Nomar Mazara says Rangers' offense never panicked Pause 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:04 Robinson Chirinos on Rangers winning seventh in a row 1:30 Rangera' Carlos Gomez discusses trip to disabled list 0:49 Jared Hoying happy to return to Rangers 1:53 Rangers' Cole Hamels says injury will be mental grind 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 0:49 Spieth achieves Wheaties box status 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, May 10 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara said there was no panic before the club started its current seven-game win streak (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com

