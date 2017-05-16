Rangers’ Beltre says calf injury is ‘on the right track’

Adrian Beltre did some light jogging on the field at Globe Life Park on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since injuring his right calf, and the Texas Rangers third baseman said that he hopes to make his 2017 debut within the next three weeks.
Beltre also took ground balls and batting practice on the field before the Rangers played the Philadelphia Phillies. He said that the medical staff has designed a program for him that has produced improvement within the past week.
“It’s on the right track,” Beltre said. “I just have to make sure my legs are in shape and not to have any setbacks. So far, the plan the trainers have for me has been working, and I’m trying to follow that plan.”
Beltre admitted that he was frustrated at the beginning of the month by the slow recovery of the calf he strained the first weekend of April as he thought he was about to come off the disabled list after recovering from an existing strain in the same calf.
Instead, he and the Rangers have been very indecisive about when he might be available to them. For the first time in a few weeks, Beltre seems to be optimistic about the health of his leg.
“I’m improving,” said Beltre, who is 58 hits shy of 3,000. “Obviously, the team is playing better. It’s nice to see them back here and playing the way they have. I’ve seen some improvement, and I’m excited about what’s coming in the next two or three weeks.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
